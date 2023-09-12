Schools in Lucknow Remain Closed Today Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Schools closed in UP: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the respective authorities in Lucknow to close all the schools today: September 12, 2023. All the government, non-government, aided, and private schools from pre-primary to class 12 are being closed due to the heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

As per reports, the government has also advised the residents to stay indoors due to the risk of severe lightning and heavy rainfall. According to the Met Dept light to moderate spells of rainfall/ thundershowers at a few places with occasional intense spells over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura.

Check the official Tweet below

Recent satellite imagery suggests light to moderate spells of rainfall/thundershowers at a few places with occasional intense spells over parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and pic.twitter.com/ItvXNtEBr9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 11, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 Essay Competition for School Students (PDF Download) - Registration Link

School closed due to heavy rainfall in various districts of UP

Earlier on Monday, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, Suryapal Gangwar, has issued an official notification to the school principals and education officers, to mandate the closure of all schools within the district on September 11, 2023. The decision comes in view of a weather advisory from the meteorological department, forecasting heavy rainfall in the region.

Heavy rainfall in various parts of India

The India Met Dept forecasted light to moderate spells of rainfall/thundershowers over Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, North interior Karnataka and south interior Maharashtra during night time. It is advisable for the residents to stay indoors.

Also Read: School Holidays in September 2023: Schools to Remain Shut due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad; List Here

