School Holidays in September 2023: Schools to Remain Shut due to G-20 Summit, Janmashtami; List Here

School Holidays in September 2023:Schools across various states of India will remain closed on upcoming occasions such as the G-20 Summit, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi. Festive holidays are state-specific, and school heads may use their discretion to announce them. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities regarding holidays.

Apart from them, Teachers’ Day is a forthcoming event. Several schools organise programmes whereas some give a day off. This month does not have public or national holidays but plenty of festive day-offs.

School Holidays in September 2023: Check Complete List Here

Students can check out the following table to learn about school holidays in September 2023:

Events Dates Janmashtami September 6 or 7, 2023 G-20 Summit September 8 to 10, 2023 Ganesh Chaturthi/ Vinayak Chaturthi September 19, 2023 Id-e-Milad September 28, 2023

Janmashtami Holiday 2023

Janmashtami is being observed in several states on September 6 or 7, 2023. The schools shall remain closed on either 6 or 7. However, students must confirm the same from the respective school authorities.

Delhi Schools Closed Due to G-20 Summit

The State Government has declared a public holiday in Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023 due to the G20 Summit being hosted in IndiaLeaders from 29 countries and other officials will be present at Pragati Maidan. Thus, during these dates, all schools and government offices, including MCD offices will remain closed to ensure seamless conduct.

Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday 2023

The occasion is being celebrated on September 19, 2023. It must be kept in mind that Ganesh Chaturthi is not a public holiday. Rather, it's a regional one, and states like Maharashtra, Gujarat Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, MP, and Tamil Nadu usually announce day-off to celebrate the event.

Eid-e-Milad Holiday 2023

Lastly, Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 28, 2023. All schools shall remain closed on this day. Parents and students can get in touch with varsities to confirm any confusion.

