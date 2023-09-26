Tamil Nadu Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall; Check Latest Updates on School Reopening Here

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: The District Collectors have announced the closure of schools in view of the heavy rain affecting the districts. As per media reports, classes from 1 to 5 shall remain closed in Vellore and Ranipet today. However, students from Class 6 onwards must attend the classes as there are no holidays for them.

Thirukkalukundram, Cheyyur, Chengalpattu East Coastal Road, Thiruporur, Madhurathakam, and Sholinganallur experienced moderate to heavy rainfall the entire night. IMD predicts that mild to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are possible in a few locations today in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Similar weather conditions with light to moderate rain are also predicted by IMD's prediction for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Heavy Rain Anticipated in Isolated Areas

Additionally, the IMD has noted the potential for isolated areas of heavy rain on Thursday, which might hit the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, and Puducherry. Similar heavy rain is anticipated in these places on Friday. Light to moderate rain is likely in several locations in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Puducherry over the weekend.

Bangalore Schools Closed Due to Bandh

Meanwhile, a bandh has been called in Bengaluru in protest against the government's decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. As per reports, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has lent its support to the bandh, and schools and colleges are officially closed today: September 26, 2023.

The Pro-Kannada organisations have announced the Bengaluru-Bandh in opposition to the state's dams releasing water from the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu. The bandh and statewide closure are being supported by organisations that have made appeals to schools, colleges, and other private organisations.

