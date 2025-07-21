Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Army 66th SSC 2025: Apply Online at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check eligibility, selection process and salary

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025: Indian Army has published short notification for recruitment of 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 on its official website. Candidates will get stipend during training at Rs. 56,000 per month. The selection process includes two stages including initial screening (OIR and PPDT tests) and main selection rounds (psychological tests and Group Testing Officer tasks).  Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

Jul 22, 2025, 14:14 IST
66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026
66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025: Indian Army has released short notice for the 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 on its official website. Selection for 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Course Apr 2026  will be based on the shortlisting of candidates with SSB and Medical round followed by Merit List and finally Joining letter. The online application process for the 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 14, 2025 at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. To apply for 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026, candidates should have requisite educational qualification. Candidates will get stipend during training at Rs. 56,000 per month. 

You will get all the crucial details about the Indian Army Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Notification

he indicative notification has been released by the Indian Army in the Employment News. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025  Download PDF

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Salary

 Candidates applied for  66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026  will get salary as CTC apprx 17-18 Lac per annum (Excluding Free Medical Cover and Travel to Home Town once a year. Candidates will get stipend during training at Rs. 56,000 per month.


Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Selection Process 

The selection process for the 66th Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Entry  involves shortlisting based on academic qualifications, followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview round. The selection process includes two stages including initial screening (OIR and PPDT tests) and main selection rounds (psychological tests and Group Testing Officer tasks). Applicants should note that those who pass these stages will undergo a medical examination before the final merit list is prepared. You can check the details selection process given below-

  • Application
  • Shortlisting
  • SSB
  • Medical
  • Merit List
  • Joining Letter

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Highlights

Below are the overview and all details of the 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 recruitment drive-

Name of the Organisation

Indian Army 

Name of the Course

66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026

Last date of online apply

August 14, 2025 

Age cut off date 

on Apr 01, 2026

Age Limit

From 20 to 27 year

Official Website 

 www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Eligibility 

Candidates should have Engineering degree in notified streams as mentioned in the notification. 

Age Limit
Candidates should have age limit from 20 to 27 years as on Apr 01, 2026.

How To Apply For Indian Army 66th SSC 2025

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link Indian Army recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details.
  • Step 4: Submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Submit the required documents.
  • Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

