Indian Army 66th SSC 2025: Apply Online at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check eligibility, selection process and salary

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025: Indian Army has released short notice for the 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 on its official website. Selection for 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women Course Apr 2026 will be based on the shortlisting of candidates with SSB and Medical round followed by Merit List and finally Joining letter. The online application process for the 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 14, 2025 at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. To apply for 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026, candidates should have requisite educational qualification. Candidates will get stipend during training at Rs. 56,000 per month.

Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Notification he indicative notification has been released by the Indian Army in the Employment News. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Download PDF Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Salary Candidates applied for 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 will get salary as CTC apprx 17-18 Lac per annum (Excluding Free Medical Cover and Travel to Home Town once a year.

The selection process for the 66th Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Entry involves shortlisting based on academic qualifications, followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview round. The selection process includes two stages including initial screening (OIR and PPDT tests) and main selection rounds (psychological tests and Group Testing Officer tasks). Applicants should note that those who pass these stages will undergo a medical examination before the final merit list is prepared. You can check the details selection process given below- Application

Joining Letter Indian Army 66th SSC 2025 Highlights Below are the overview and all details of the 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 recruitment drive- Name of the Organisation Indian Army Name of the Course 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course Apr 2026 Last date of online apply August 14, 2025 Age cut off date on Apr 01, 2026 Age Limit From 20 to 27 year Official Website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in