Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
FMGE 2025 June Session Admit Card Today at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) admit card for the June, 2025 session today, July 22, 2025. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams can login using their Login ID and Password at natboard.edu.in to download the hall ticket.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 22, 2025, 14:05 IST
FMGE June 2025 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in
FMGE June 2025 Admit Card:  The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) admit card today, July 22, 2025. Those scheduled to appear for the FMGE June 2025 session exams on July 26, 2025, will be able to download the admit card through the link on the official website.

To download the FMGE June 2025 admit card students are required to visit the official website, natboard.edu.in, and login using their login id and password. The FMGE 2025 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The admit card will contain the exam centre details, exam schedule, reporting time and the candidate details.

FMGE June 2025 Admit Card (Available Soon)

How to Download FMGE June 2025 Session Admit Card

The FMGE 2025 admit card for June session will be available on the official website of NBEMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on the FMGE June 2025 admit card link

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The FMGE June 2025 session admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

