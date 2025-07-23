Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
GTU Summer Result 2025 OUT at gtu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

GTU Summer Session 2025 Result: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared the summer session results for various UG, PG, and Diploma courses on its official website- gtu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the GTU May 2025 result.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 12:55 IST
GTU Summer Session 2025 Result
GTU Summer Session 2025 Result

GTU Summer Session 2025 Result: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has recently declared the summer session results for various courses like DIPL, DPH, BI, IC, PharmD and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- gtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in the May 2025 exams can check and download their gtu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the GTU results, the students need to enter their roll number.

Gujarat Technological University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Gujarat Technological University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- gtu.ac.in.

Gujarat Technological University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check GTU Summer Session 2025 Results

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the GTU result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- gtu.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Exam’ segment and click on ‘Result List’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list.

Step 4: Enter the Enroll No./Seat No., security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Download GTU Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Gujarat Technological University Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

BE Sem 6 - Regular (May 2025) Exam

July 23, 2025

Click here

BE Sem 6 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 23, 2025

Click here

BA Sem 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam

July 23, 2025

Click here

BA Sem 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 23, 2025

Click here

CS Sem 1 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 23, 2025

Click here

CS Sem 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam

July 23, 2025

Click here

CS Sem 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 23, 2025

Click here

IM Sem 4 - Regular (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess

July 23, 2025

Click here

DIPL Sem 4 - Regular (May 2025) Exam

July 22, 2025

Click here

DPH Year 2 - Regular (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess

July 19, 2025

Click here

DPH Year 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess

July 19, 2025

Click here

DIPL Sem 4 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

BI Sem 1 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

IC Sem 1 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

IC Sem 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

IC Sem 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

IC Sem 3 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

IC Sem 4 - Regular (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

IC Sem 4 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

Pharm.D Year 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

Pharm.D Year 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam

July 18, 2025

Click here

Pharm.D Year 5 - Regular (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess

July 18, 2025

Click here

Gujarat Technological University: Highlights 

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is situated in  Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was established in 2007. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). GUT presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines. Presently, more than 430 colleges are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.

Gujarat Technological University Highlights

University Name

Gujarat Technological University

Established

2007

GTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

