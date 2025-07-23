GTU Summer Result 2025 OUT at gtu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

GTU Summer Session 2025 Result: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has recently declared the summer session results for various courses like DIPL, DPH, BI, IC, PharmD and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- gtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in the May 2025 exams can check and download their gtu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the GTU results, the students need to enter their roll number.
Gujarat Technological University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Gujarat Technological University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- gtu.ac.in.
Gujarat Technological University Result 2025
Steps to Check GTU Summer Session 2025 Results
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the GTU result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- gtu.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Exam’ segment and click on ‘Result List’ option available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list.
Step 4: Enter the Enroll No./Seat No., security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Download GTU Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Gujarat Technological University Results 2025 for various Semester examinations.
Course
Result Dates
Result Links
BE Sem 6 - Regular (May 2025) Exam
July 23, 2025
BE Sem 6 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 23, 2025
BA Sem 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam
July 23, 2025
BA Sem 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 23, 2025
CS Sem 1 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 23, 2025
CS Sem 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam
July 23, 2025
CS Sem 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 23, 2025
IM Sem 4 - Regular (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess
July 23, 2025
DIPL Sem 4 - Regular (May 2025) Exam
July 22, 2025
DPH Year 2 - Regular (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess
July 19, 2025
DPH Year 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess
July 19, 2025
DIPL Sem 4 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
BI Sem 1 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
IC Sem 1 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
IC Sem 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
IC Sem 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
IC Sem 3 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
IC Sem 4 - Regular (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
IC Sem 4 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
Pharm.D Year 2 - Regular (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
Pharm.D Year 2 - Remedial (May 2025) Exam
July 18, 2025
Pharm.D Year 5 - Regular (May 2025) Re-check-Re-Assess
July 18, 2025
Gujarat Technological University: Highlights
Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was established in 2007. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). GUT presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines. Presently, more than 430 colleges are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.
Gujarat Technological University Highlights
University Name
Gujarat Technological University
Established
2007
GTU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
