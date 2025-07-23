GTU Summer Result 2025 OUT at gtu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

GTU Summer Session 2025 Result: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has recently declared the summer session results for various courses like DIPL, DPH, BI, IC, PharmD and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- gtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in the May 2025 exams can check and download their gtu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the GTU results, the students need to enter their roll number. Gujarat Technological University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Gujarat Technological University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- gtu.ac.in. Gujarat Technological University Result 2025 Click here

Gujarat Technological University: Highlights Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was established in 2007. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). GUT presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines. Presently, more than 430 colleges are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University. Gujarat Technological University Highlights University Name Gujarat Technological University Established 2007 GTU Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed