JIPMAT Selection Process 2026: Check Written Test and Other Qualifying Criteria

JIPMAT Selection Process 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Bodh Gaya and Jammu, conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). The registration for JIPMAT 2026 will commence in the coming months. Understanding all the aspects of this national-level entrance exam is crucial before applying. The JIPMAT Selection Process 2026 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the JIPMAT written exam, where aspirants' quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning abilities are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves merit list preparation and seat allocation. These rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

JIPMAT Selection Process 2026 IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu usually release the detailed JIPMAT selection process on their respective official website. However, the IPM admission process for both institutes differs in terms of shortlisting criteria. IIM Jammu prepares the IPM merit list based on JIPMAT Score and gender diversity. On the other hand, the IIM Bodh Gaya shortlists aspirants for IPM admission purely based on the JIPMAT scores. However, the first stage of the JIPMAT selection process will be the entrance test. We have shared below the expected JIPMAT exam pattern 2026 based on the previous year's notification for candidates’ reference: JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 NTA will conduct the JIPMAT exam, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) that comprises 100 questions with a test duration of 2.5 hours. We have shared below the expected JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 based on the previous year's notification to simplify candidates’ preparation.



The JIPMAT exam is a computer-based test (CBT).

The entrance exam comprises a total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from three sections.

The medium of the exam shall be in English only.

The exam duration will be 150 minutes.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer. Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Quantitative Aptitude 33 132 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 33 132 Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 34 136 Total 100 400 NTA is not responsible for conducting counselling for admission to the Management courses. After the declaration of the result, aspirants will have to apply separately to the IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu with their JIPMAT Scores.