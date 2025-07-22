Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

JIPMAT Selection Process 2026: Check Written Test and Other Qualifying Criteria

JIPMAT Selection Process 2026: Candidates must pass 10+2/XII/HSC exam from a recognised board with minimum required marks to be eligible. Check the JIPMAT selection process, eligibility requirements, and other details on this page.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 22, 2025, 13:56 IST
JIPMAT Selection Process 2026
JIPMAT Selection Process 2026

JIPMAT Selection Process 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Bodh Gaya and Jammu, conducts the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) for admission to a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). The registration for JIPMAT 2026 will commence in the coming months. Understanding all the aspects of this national-level entrance exam is crucial before applying. The JIPMAT Selection Process 2026 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the JIPMAT written exam, where aspirants' quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning abilities are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves merit list preparation and seat allocation. These rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

JIPMAT Selection Process 2026

IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu usually release the detailed JIPMAT selection process on their respective official website. However, the IPM admission process for both institutes differs in terms of shortlisting criteria. IIM Jammu prepares the IPM merit list based on JIPMAT Score and gender diversity. On the other hand, the IIM Bodh Gaya shortlists aspirants for IPM admission purely based on the JIPMAT scores. However, the first stage of the JIPMAT selection process will be the entrance test. We have shared below the expected JIPMAT exam pattern 2026 based on the previous year's notification for candidates’ reference:

JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026

NTA will conduct the JIPMAT exam, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) that comprises 100 questions with a test duration of 2.5 hours. We have shared below the expected JIPMAT Exam Pattern 2026 based on the previous year's notification to simplify candidates’ preparation.


  • The JIPMAT exam is a computer-based test (CBT).

  • The entrance exam comprises a total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from three sections.

  • The medium of the exam shall be in English only.

  • The exam duration will be 150 minutes.

  • As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer.

Subjects

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Quantitative Aptitude

33

132

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

33

132

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

34

136

Total

100

400

NTA is not responsible for conducting counselling for admission to the Management courses. After the declaration of the result, aspirants will have to apply separately to the IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu with their JIPMAT Scores.

JIPMAT Final Merit List

After the written exam, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu will create a final merit list of selected candidates based on their "JIPMAT score". IIM Jammu prepares the IPM merit list based on JIPMAT Score and gender diversity. On the other hand, the IIM Bodh Gaya shortlists aspirants for IPM admission purely based on the JIPMAT scores. The candidates whose names are in the final merit list will receive an admission offer from the IIMs.

JIPMAT Eligibility 2026: Educational Qualification

The first and foremost important parameter is the JIPMAT educational qualification. The candidate must have the necessary qualifications from a recognised board when filling out the application form. Check the JIPMAT eligibility in terms of educational qualification shared below:

  • Passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent.

  • Candidate must secure at least 60% in Class X/ SSC and Class XII/ HSC (55% for the SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or equivalent to be eligible.

  • The percentage of marks secured by the aspirants in Class X and Class XII will be computed based on the Board’s regulations.

  • Candidates who are going to complete Class XII/ HSC or equivalent by the prescribed date can also apply.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News