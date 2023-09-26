Karnataka Bandh: Schools, Colleges Likely to Remain Closed on Sept 29; Check Updates Here

Karnataka Schools Closed: As per recent updates, Karnataka Bandh is being called on September 29, 2023. It is likely that the schools and colleges will be affected and shall remain closed across the district. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The government will first assess the situation and then make a decision. For the latest updates, candidates can keep checking this article.

Is 29th a bandh in Karnataka?



Yes, Karnataka Bandh 29th is being called on by Pro-Kannada organisations led by the Kannada Chaluvali group. Even today, Bangalore is witnessing a bandh in protest against the government's decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. As per media reports, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has supported the Karnataka bandh, and schools, colleges are officially closed today: September 26, 2023.

Karnataka Schools Closed: Cab Services Disrupted in Support of Bandh

The state-wise bandh has been declared as a protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Cab services like Ola and Uber shall not be working on September 29, 2023, in support of the bandh. Thus, it will become difficult to commute for the people.

State-wise schools and colleges will only shut down after official declaration. Some private schools are even planning to conduct online classes during this period. Parents and students are advised to get in touch with the school authorities for closure updates.

Karnataka Schools Closed: Why is Karnataka bandh on Friday?

Various farmers across Karnataka are protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has directed the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days (implemented from September 13).

Then, the Supreme Court denied interfering with CWMA’s order. Thus, disappointed activists and farmers called out a strike in Mandya.

