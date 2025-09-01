Labor Day is a national holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday of September to recognize the contributions, dedication, and achievements of workers in all fields. It honors the strength, resilience, and commitment of workers, the backbone of the economy and society. Labor Day dates back to the late 19th century and the labor union movement. Labor Day honors our physical labor and the day-in-and-out labor of workers in offices, hospitals, in schools, at construction sites, and everywhere else work is done by human hands.

Labor Day is September 1 in 2025, and it opens up a pause moment for the country to pause to reflect upon and be grateful for the hard labor it takes to keep our communities thriving. It is a time to express appreciation to the many people, with kind words, messages, or thoughtful acts of appreciation, that keep things moving forward, building, healing, and supporting each and every day.