Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed on Sept. 1?

As a federal holiday, many government services will be closed, but most retail and restaurants will remain open. Here’s the complete list of what Americans can expect to be open or closed. Millions of Americans are asking the same question: whether banks and post offices to grocery stores, Walmart, Target, and Costco will remain shut or open? Check schedules, which can vary nationwide. Through this article, get to know how to plan your holiday shopping, travel, and family gatherings.
Are Banks Open on Labor Day 2025?
Banks will remain closed; however, apps and services will be operating normally:
-
Closed: Most banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America.
-
Open: Online banking, ATMs, and app services will still function.
Is the Post Office Open on Labor Day?
Post Offices will remain closed on the occasion of Labor Day, since it's a federal holiday:
-
Closed: The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will suspend mail delivery, and offices will be closed.
-
Closed: FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery (except critical UPS Express Critical services).
Are Schools Open on Labor Day?
All public schools and colleges will remain closed:
-
Closed: Public schools, colleges, and universities nationwide.
-
Closed: Most libraries and government offices.
Grocery Stores Open on Labor Day
Most grocery chains will remain open with regular or reduced hours.
|
Grocery Store
|
Status on Sept 1
|
Notes
|
Walmart
|
Open
|
Most locations open regular hours
|
Target
|
Open
|
Pharmacies may close early
|
Costco
|
Closed
|
One of the few big chains fully closed
|
Kroger
|
Open
|
Normal hours in most areas
|
Whole Foods
|
Open
|
Hours may vary by location
|
Publix
|
Open
|
Most stores open
Will Restaurants and Fast Food Remain Open?
Read below which restaurants and fast food chains will be open and the ones which will be closed:
-
Open: McDonald’s, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A (local hours may vary).
-
Open: Dine-in restaurants like Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and Chili’s.
-
Check Local: Independently owned restaurants may have holiday hours.
Are Retail Stores Open on Labor Day?
Labor Day is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Check which retail stores will be open on September 1, 2025:
-
Open: Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, Macy’s.
-
Closed: Costco (nationwide closure).
-
Open: Most outlet malls and shopping centers.
What about the Travel and Public Transit?
Know what modes of transportation will be operating on the labor day, 2025 in the United States:
-
Airports: Open, flights operate normally (holiday crowds expected).
-
Public Transit: Reduced holiday or weekend schedules in most U.S. cities (check local transit authority).
What are the Quick Key Facts?
Therefore, the quick key facts include the following:
-
Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
-
Banks & USPS: Closed
-
Schools: Closed
-
Walmart & Target: Open
-
Costco: Closed
-
Restaurants: Mostly Open
