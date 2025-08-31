Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed on Sept. 1?

As a federal holiday, many government services will be closed, but most retail and restaurants will remain open. Here’s the complete list of what Americans can expect to be open or closed. Millions of Americans are asking the same question: whether banks and post offices to grocery stores, Walmart, Target, and Costco will remain shut or open? Check schedules, which can vary nationwide. Through this article, get to know how to plan your holiday shopping, travel, and family gatherings.

Are Banks Open on Labor Day 2025?

Banks will remain closed; however, apps and services will be operating normally:

Closed: Most banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America.



Open: Online banking, ATMs, and app services will still function.

Is the Post Office Open on Labor Day?

Post Offices will remain closed on the occasion of Labor Day, since it's a federal holiday: