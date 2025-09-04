5th September 2025 Holiday: School will remain Closed Tomorrow due to Milad-ul-Nabi, Rain and Ganesh Visarjan

Schools across several states and cities will observe a holiday on September 5, 2025, primarily in observance of Milad-ul-Nabi. This significant religious occasion leads to closures in various regions. Additionally, local events and prevailing weather conditions may also contribute to school closures in specific areas.

This upcoming Friday, September 5, 2025, is recognized as a public holiday in these regions, impacting the academic calendar. Parents and students are advised to consult official announcements from their respective schools and local authorities for precise details regarding holiday declarations and regional observances to ensure they have the most accurate information. Check out the complete article for the most recent updates.

Eid-e-Milad School Holiday Tomorrow

Eid-e-Milad, a central government holiday, results in closures of schools, colleges, and government offices in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The observance of this holiday varies in other states. For specific details regarding closures, it is advisable to contact the respective schools and institutions directly.