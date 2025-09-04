5th September 2025 Holiday: School will remain Closed Tomorrow due to Milad-ul-Nabi, Rain and Ganesh Visarjan

Schools across several states and cities will observe a holiday on September 5, 2025, primarily in observance of Milad-ul-Nabi. This significant religious occasion leads to closures in various regions. Additionally, local events and prevailing weather conditions may also contribute to school closures in specific areas.
This upcoming Friday, September 5, 2025, is recognized as a public holiday in these regions, impacting the academic calendar. Parents and students are advised to consult official announcements from their respective schools and local authorities for precise details regarding holiday declarations and regional observances to ensure they have the most accurate information. Check out the complete article for the most recent updates.
Eid-e-Milad School Holiday Tomorrow
Eid-e-Milad, a central government holiday, results in closures of schools, colleges, and government offices in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The observance of this holiday varies in other states. For specific details regarding closures, it is advisable to contact the respective schools and institutions directly.
Regional Festivals and School Holidays in September 2025
Here is a summary of the regional holidays and school closures expected in September 2025. It is advisable for parents and students to confirm exact dates with their respective schools, as schedules can vary.
|
Festival
|
Date(s)
|
States with Holidays
|
Onam
|
September 4-5, 2025
|
Kerala
|
Milad un Nabi/Eid - al Milad
|
September 5-6, 2025
|
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala
|
Teacher’s Day
|
September 5, 2025
|
Nationwide (Some schools may have a half-day or holiday)
|
Ganesh Visarjan
|
September 6, 2025
|
Maharashtra
|
Vishwakarma Puja
|
September 17, 2025
|
Select states
|
Navratri
|
September 22 - October 2, 2025
|
Specific days in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra
Punjab School Holiday Extended
Due to the deteriorating weather conditions and ongoing floods in several districts of Punjab, the state government has extended school holidays until September 7, 2025. This closure applies to all government, aided, recognized, and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics throughout Punjab. Initially, educational institutions were closed until September 3, 2025; however, continuous heavy rainfall has worsened the situation, necessitating this further extension of the holiday period. Read More
As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025.— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 3, 2025
Everyone is requested to strictly follow local…
School Holiday in Haryana
School Holiday Alert: Schools Closed in Ambala and Jhajjar (Haryana) Until September 5, 2025. Due to predictions of heavy rainfall by the IMD in the Jhajjar region, the District Disaster Management Authority has ordered the closure of all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centers, until September 6. This decision has been made to ensure the safety of students. In Ambala and Jhajjar, all educational institutions will remain closed until September 5, 2025, as per official orders. Please note that school staff will still be required to report for duty.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Extended Due to Heavy Rain
Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region, schools and educational institutions will remain closed until September 7, 2025. This order has been issued by the state government. Along with red alert zones, several other districts, including Shimla, Solan, Sirmur, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti, are under an orange alert.
For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.
