Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Application Window Open for Private Candidates Tomorrow; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 8, 2025, 20:19 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE board exam 2025-26 application for private candidates in classes 10 and 12 opens tomorrow, September 9, 2025 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The deadline to apply without a late fee is September 30, 2025.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Application Window to begin tomorrow, September 9, 2025.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Application Window to begin tomorrow, September 9, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the CBSE board exam 2025-26 application tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Private candidates of classes 10 and 12 will need to fill the application form on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students have until September 30, 2025 to apply online without paying the late fee, following which they can register online from October 3 to 11, 2025 by paying an additional late fee for the application. 

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points of CBSE Board Exams 2026 application here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Application 

Board name 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Exam name 

CBSE Board Examination 

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cbse.gov.in

Classes 

10

12

Application dates 

Normal: September 9 - 30, 2025

With late fee: October 3 - 11, 2025

Application mode 

Online 

Application fee 

INR 320

Additional late fee: INR 2,000

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Application for Privae Candidates OFFICIAL Notice

LATEST NEWS on WBJEE Counselling 2025: 

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The private candidates seeking application for class 10 and 12 CBSE Board exam 2025-26 must satisfy the following criteria: 

  • Candidates from the 2024-25 session who were declared 'Essentially Repeat' in the 2025 examination results.
  • Candidates from the 2024-25 session who were placed in a compartment in the Board's Main and Supplementary Examinations 2025.
  • Candidates who were declared Fail/Essential Repeat in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
  • Candidates who passed out in the 2024-25 session and wish to re-appear to improve their performance in one or more subjects.

Related Stories

LATEST NEWS:

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News