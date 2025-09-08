CBSE Board Exams 2026: Application Window Open for Private Candidates Tomorrow; Details here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the CBSE board exam 2025-26 application tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Private candidates of classes 10 and 12 will need to fill the application form on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students have until September 30, 2025 to apply online without paying the late fee, following which they can register online from October 3 to 11, 2025 by paying an additional late fee for the application.
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points of CBSE Board Exams 2026 application here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Application
|
Board name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Exam name
|
CBSE Board Examination
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Classes
|
10
12
|
Application dates
|
Normal: September 9 - 30, 2025
With late fee: October 3 - 11, 2025
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Application fee
|
INR 320
Additional late fee: INR 2,000
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Application for Privae Candidates OFFICIAL Notice
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The private candidates seeking application for class 10 and 12 CBSE Board exam 2025-26 must satisfy the following criteria:
- Candidates from the 2024-25 session who were declared 'Essentially Repeat' in the 2025 examination results.
- Candidates from the 2024-25 session who were placed in a compartment in the Board's Main and Supplementary Examinations 2025.
- Candidates who were declared Fail/Essential Repeat in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
- Candidates who passed out in the 2024-25 session and wish to re-appear to improve their performance in one or more subjects.
