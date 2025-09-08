CBSE Board Exams 2026: Application Window Open for Private Candidates Tomorrow; Details here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the CBSE board exam 2025-26 application tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Private candidates of classes 10 and 12 will need to fill the application form on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students have until September 30, 2025 to apply online without paying the late fee, following which they can register online from October 3 to 11, 2025 by paying an additional late fee for the application.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of CBSE Board Exams 2026 application here: