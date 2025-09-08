Schools Holiday (8 September)
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Full List, Highlights & Cultural Impact Explained

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 8, 2025, 04:56 EDT

Discover the MTV VMAs 2025 winners' full list with top performances like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rosé, and the cultural impact of this year’s unforgettable awards.

MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Full List, Highlights & Impact (Credits: TVline, Picture showing Ariana Grande receiving the VMA for Video of the Year)
Summary Highlights: MTV VMAs 2025

The 2025 MTV VMAs were a night of unforgettable wins and performances. From LL Cool J’s hosting at the UBS Arena to Lady Gaga’s 12 nominations and winning the Artist of the Year. The event honoured the artists who were at the top of global charts, like Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Sabrina Carpenter who delivered show-stopping performances.

Lady Gaga Winning the VMA

(Credits: Billboard)

Host & Venue

Top-Nominated Artist

Major Wins – Lady Gaga

Video of the Year

Performers

LL Cool J hosted the ceremony at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. 

Lady Gaga led the night with 12 nominations. 

Lady Gaga was the big winner, taking Artist of the Year and several other awards from her 12 nods. 

Ariana Grande won Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead”

Performances from Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Sabrina Carpenter lit up the stage. 

Source: People

Why the VMAs Matter?

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on 7 September at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, was more than just a ceremony. The VMAs have always been about more than trophies. From their early days, they’ve reflected the pulse of youth culture, style, and the evolving music scene. This year, MTV introduced two fan-voted categories, Best Pop Artist and Best Country showing a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and letting fans shape the conversation, as per People.com

List of Standout Winners and their Significance

The list of 2025 MTV VMAs winners consists of the most celebrated music artists globally. Fans watched as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and other chart-topping artists took home major awards, while the stage came alive with shows from Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, and Sabrina Carpenter. Here’s a quick look at the highlights, full winners list, and cultural impact of the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Winner / Act

Award(s) Won

Significance

Lady Gaga

Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (Die With a Smile with Bruno Mars), 4 awards total

Dominated the night with 12 nominations

Ariana Grande

Video of the Year, Best Pop Video (Brighter Days Ahead)

Highlighted her visual creativity and storytelling

Rosé & Bruno Mars

Song of the Year (APT.)

Rosé became the first solo K-pop artist to win a major VMA

Mariah Carey

Best R&B, Video Vanguard Award

First competitive VMA win; honoured for legacy

Ricky Martin & Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon, Rock the Bells Visionary Awards

Celebrated for lifetime achievements and influence

Source: MTV VMA

Best Performances at the 2025 MTV VMAs

Beyond the awards, there were some best performances which were unforgettable:

  • Sabrina Carpenter made a bold statement advocating trans rights.

  • A tribute to Ozzy Osbourne featuring Steven Tyler, Yungblud, and others thrilled fans.

  • Mariah Carey delivered a nostalgic and emotional performance, reminding everyone why she’s an icon. 

What was the Cultural Impact of the MTV VMAs 2025?

By recognising global artists, introducing fan-voted categories, and featuring socially conscious performances, this edition highlighted how the VMAs continue to shape music industry trends, influence youth culture, and leave a lasting impact on global pop culture.

Embracing Global Music

From BLACKPINK and Rosé to Tyla (Best Afrobeats) and Shakira (Best Latin), MTV celebrated artists who are shaping the global music landscape.

Fan Influence

Introducing Best Pop Artist and Best Country as fan-voted categories shows how much MTV values audience engagement and reflecting current tastes.

Bridging Generations

Honouring legends like Mariah Carey and Ricky Martin alongside rising stars such as Alex Warren demonstrates the VMAs’ ability to connect generations through music.

Music Meets Social Commentary

With performances carrying political and social messages, the VMAs reflect a shift where music is also a platform for advocacy and cultural dialogue.

Conclusion

To sum up in a few words, the 2025 MTV VMAs were a night to remember as the the awards celebrated artistry, diversity, and fan power. This cultural snapshot of 2025 was displayed very well by showing how music continues to influence identity, style, and social conversation. The stunning performances, memorable speeches, and moments that will be talked about for years.

