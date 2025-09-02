KMAT Admit Card 2025 Today at kmatindia.com, Get Direct Link Here to Download

KMAT Admit Card 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate College Association will issue the KMAT admit card 2025 today, September 2, 2025. Students appearing for the KMAT 2025 exams can download the admit cards through the link available on the official website.

KMAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the KMAT exams must make sure to download the KMAT admit card from the official website today. The KMAT 2025 hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

KMAT admit card 2025 link will be available on the official website - kmatindia.com. A direct link for candidates to download their KMAT admit card will also be provided on this page.

