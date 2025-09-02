IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
KMAT Admit Card 2025 Today at kmatindia.com, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 2, 2025, 10:28 IST

KMAT 2025 will be held on September 7, 2025. The admit card link will be available for download on the official website kmatindia.com today. Candidates can download the a hall tickets usng their KMAT login id and password. 

KMAT Admit Card 2025 at kmatindia.com
KMAT Admit Card 2025: Karnataka Private Postgraduate College Association will issue the KMAT admit card 2025 today, September 2, 2025. Students appearing for the KMAT 2025 exams can download the admit cards through the link available on the official website. 

KMAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 7, 2025. Candidates appearing for the KMAT exams must make sure to download the KMAT admit card from the official website today. The KMAT 2025 hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. 

KMAT admit card 2025 link will be available on the official website - kmatindia.com. A direct link for candidates to download their KMAT admit card will also be provided on this page. 

KMAT 2025 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

KMAT Admit Card 2025 Where to Download?

The KMAT hall ticket will be available on the official website today, September 2. To download the admit card students are required to visit the official website for KMAT. Candidates can download the KMAT admit card on the official website - kmatindia.com.

KMAT Hall Ticket 2025 - How to Download

The link to download the KMAT admit card will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website for KMAT

Step 2: Click on the KMAT admit card link

Step 3: Login using the KMAT login id and password

Step 4: The KMAT admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

