PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

PUBDET Counselling Round 1: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will begin the PUBDET 2025 round 1 counselling registrations today, September 2, 2025. Candidates who have qualified their PUBDET 2025 exams will be eligible to appear for the PUBDET counselling process.
The last date for students to submit their PUBDET round 1 counselling process is September 4, 2025. Candidates must first complete the registration process following which they can fill out the choices for round 1 allotment. PUBDET counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on September 6, 2025.
PUBDET counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also register for PUBDET round 1 counselling through the direct link given here.
PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here
PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Process
The link to register for PUBDET round 1 counselling will be available on the official counseling website soon. Follow the steps provided below to register for counselling.
Step 1: Visit the official counselling website
Step 2: Click on the PUBDET examination link
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Login using the registration number and password
Step 5: Enter the choices for round 1 allotment
Step 6: Save the choices
Step 7: Click on submit
PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule
Candidates can check the complete schedule for PUBDET round 1 counselling below
|Events
|Dates
|Seat Matrix uploaded into websites
|August 30, 2025
|Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling
|September 2 to 4, 2025
|Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by
|September 4, 2025
|1st round of seat allotment result
|September 6, 2025
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission(If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission)
|September 6 to 8, 2025
