IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 2, 2025, 10:02 IST

PUBDET counselling 2025 round 1 registrations begin today. Eligible candidates can complete the registration and submit choices for round 1 allotment until September 4, 2025. 

PUBDET Round 1 Registration 2025 Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in
PUBDET Round 1 Registration 2025 Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

PUBDET Counselling Round 1: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will begin the PUBDET 2025 round 1 counselling registrations today, September 2, 2025. Candidates who have qualified their PUBDET 2025 exams will be eligible to appear for the PUBDET counselling process. 

The last date for students to submit their PUBDET round 1 counselling process is September 4, 2025. Candidates must first complete the registration process following which they can fill out the choices for round 1 allotment. PUBDET counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on September 6, 2025. 

PUBDET counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also register for PUBDET round 1 counselling through the direct link given here. 

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Here

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Process

The link to register for PUBDET round 1 counselling will be available on the official counseling website soon. Follow the steps provided below to register for counselling. 

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website

Step 2: Click on the PUBDET examination link

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Login using the registration number and password

Step 5: Enter the choices for round 1 allotment

Step 6: Save the choices

Step 7: Click on submit

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for PUBDET round 1 counselling below

Events Dates
Seat Matrix uploaded into websites August 30, 2025
Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling September 2 to 4, 2025
Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by September 4, 2025
1st round of seat allotment result September 6, 2025

Payment of Seat acceptance fee

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission(If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)

(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission)

 September 6 to 8, 2025

Related Stories


Also Read: September 2 School Holiday: Gurugram Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall, Online Classes for Students

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News