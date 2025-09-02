PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begin Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

PUBDET Counselling Round 1: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will begin the PUBDET 2025 round 1 counselling registrations today, September 2, 2025. Candidates who have qualified their PUBDET 2025 exams will be eligible to appear for the PUBDET counselling process.

The last date for students to submit their PUBDET round 1 counselling process is September 4, 2025. Candidates must first complete the registration process following which they can fill out the choices for round 1 allotment. PUBDET counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on September 6, 2025.

PUBDET counselling 2025 round 1 registration link will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also register for PUBDET round 1 counselling through the direct link given here.