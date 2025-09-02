IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
September 2 School Holiday: Gurugram Schools Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall, Online Classes for Students

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 2, 2025, 09:14 IST

All schools, corporate offices in Gurugram will be closed today due to heavy rainfall. Administration has asked institutions to conduct online classes for students today. Check latest updates here

Gurugram School Holidays: Schools in Gurugram district will be closed today, September 2, 2025. The Gurugram district management authority directed all schools and private educational institutions to conduct classes inline for schools today. IMD has also issued an orange alert in the city due to heavy rainfall.

As per the official statement issued, the city has recorded a heavy rainfall over 100 mm and heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for today. Taking into consideration the forecast all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to provide work from home provisions for employees and online classes for schools today.  

Schools Closed in Various States

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed until September 4 due to harsh weather conditions. Jammu University has also postponed all exams until September 4. The J&K local meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Jammu division on September 2 and 3, 2025. 

Schools in Shimla will be closed today under the Disaster Management Act. All government, private schools, Anganwadi centres, ITIs, Polytechnic institutions, coaching centres and nursing institutes will be closed today. 

All government and private schools in Chandigarh will be closed today. September 2, 2025 due to heavy rainfall. As per the notice issued by the administration teachers are likely to be required to report to schools for non-academic duties. 

As per the notification issued, all schools in Chandigarh will remain closed today. Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner, posted the notification for school holidays on Twitter

Also Read: School Holiday on 2 September 2025: Here are the List of States that Are Going to Be Closed

 

