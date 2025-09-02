Gurugram School Holidays: Schools in Gurugram district will be closed today, September 2, 2025. The Gurugram district management authority directed all schools and private educational institutions to conduct classes inline for schools today. IMD has also issued an orange alert in the city due to heavy rainfall.

As per the official statement issued, the city has recorded a heavy rainfall over 100 mm and heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for today. Taking into consideration the forecast all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to provide work from home provisions for employees and online classes for schools today.

Schools Closed in Various States

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed until September 4 due to harsh weather conditions. Jammu University has also postponed all exams until September 4. The J&K local meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Jammu division on September 2 and 3, 2025.