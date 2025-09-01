School Holiday on 2 September 2025: Here are the List of States that Are Going to Be Closed

School Holiday 2025 on 2 September 2025: Schools are going to be closed on 2 September in some states because of local festivals and heavy rainfall. In Rajasthan, students will get a holiday for Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashmi, while in Kerala, schools are already closed for the 10-day Onam festival.
In hilly states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, schools will also remain closed due to heavy rains, floods, and safety alerts. This is not a national holiday, and schools in many other states will remain open as usual. Get complete School Holiday 2025 List here.
Also read: School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu; Details Here
School Holiday Tomorrow (September 2, 2025)
Students can check the list of states and regions where schools will remain closed tomorrow:
|
State / Region
|
Reason for Holiday
|
Details
|
Kerala
|
Onam Festival
|
Schools closed till Sept 7, 2025
|
Rajasthan
|
Teja Dashami & Ramdev Jayanti
|
Schools closed on Sept 2
|
Uttarakhand (Chamoli)
|
Heavy Rainfall Alert
|
Schools & Anganwadi (Class 1–12) closed on Sept 2
|
Punjab
|
Flood Conditions
|
Schools closed till Sept 3
|
Jammu Division (J&K)
|
Persistent Rain & Bad Weather
|
Schools closed on Sept 2
|
Delhi
|
No Official Update
|
Parents should check school notices
School Holiday on 2 September (Tuesday)
Students can check the given states that are going to be closed on 2 September 2025:
Rajasthan
Schools will be closed on September 2 for Teja Dashmi and Ramdev Jayanti. These are local festivals celebrated in Rajasthan.
Punjab
Because of heavy rainfall and bad weather, schools in Punjab (both government and private) are likely to stay closed. Parents should keep checking school notices for final confirmation.
Related Stories
Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, there is a rainfall warning. Due to this, holidays have been announced in some districts:
-
Schools closed: Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu
-
Possible closures (based on alerts): Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan, Una, and Chamba
Kerala
Schools in Kerala are already closed for the 10-day Onam festival break. Holidays will continue until September 7, 2025, and classes will start again on September 8, 2025.
Other States
There is no general school holiday on September 2 in other states. But some upcoming September holidays include:
-
September 5: Teachers’ Day
-
September 5–6:Id-e-Milad
-
September 22: Navratra Sthapana (Rajasthan)
-
September 29–30: Durga Puja (Eastern states)
Kerala Onam Holidays
In Kerala, schools are already closed for the traditional Onam festival break. These Kerala School Holidays will continue till September 7, 2025, and schools will reopen on September 8, 2025.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation