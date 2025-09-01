School Holiday on 2 September 2025: Here are the List of States that Are Going to Be Closed

News

School Holiday 2025 on 2 September 2025: Schools are going to be closed on 2 September in some states because of local festivals and heavy rainfall. In Rajasthan, students will get a holiday for Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashmi, while in Kerala, schools are already closed for the 10-day Onam festival. In hilly states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, schools will also remain closed due to heavy rains, floods, and safety alerts. This is not a national holiday, and schools in many other states will remain open as usual. Get complete School Holiday 2025 List here. Also read: School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu; Details Here School Holiday Tomorrow (September 2, 2025) Students can check the list of states and regions where schools will remain closed tomorrow:

State / Region Reason for Holiday Details Kerala Onam Festival Schools closed till Sept 7, 2025 Rajasthan Teja Dashami & Ramdev Jayanti Schools closed on Sept 2 Uttarakhand (Chamoli) Heavy Rainfall Alert Schools & Anganwadi (Class 1–12) closed on Sept 2 Punjab Flood Conditions Schools closed till Sept 3 Jammu Division (J&K) Persistent Rain & Bad Weather Schools closed on Sept 2 Delhi No Official Update Parents should check school notices

Himachal Pradesh In Himachal Pradesh, there is a rainfall warning. Due to this, holidays have been announced in some districts: Schools closed: Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu

Possible closures (based on alerts): Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan, Una, and Chamba Kerala Schools in Kerala are already closed for the 10-day Onam festival break. Holidays will continue until September 7, 2025, and classes will start again on September 8, 2025. Other States There is no general school holiday on September 2 in other states. But some upcoming September holidays include: September 5: Teachers’ Day

September 5–6:Id-e-Milad

September 22: Navratra Sthapana (Rajasthan)

September 29–30: Durga Puja (Eastern states)