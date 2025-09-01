Kerala Schools Closed Till September 7 Due to Onam Festival; Details Here

Kerala School Holiday 2025: Schools are closed in Kerala because of the Onam festival. Students are enjoying a 10-day holiday for the celebrations. These holidays will last till September 7, 2025.

From September 8, 2025, schools will open again and regular classes will start. Even though the state is facing heavy rains, families are still celebrating Onam with joy and happiness.

Onam is one of the biggest festivals in Kerala, and people wait all year for this time. The holidays give children and families a chance to enjoy special food, games, and traditions together.

Why Onam is Celebrated for 10 Days?

Onam is celebrated for 10 days because it marks the return of King Mahabali, who is loved by the people of Kerala. According to legend, Kerala was most happy and prosperous during his rule.

People believe King Mahabali visits every year to see his people, and that’s why the festival is celebrated with so much joy. Each of the 10 days has its own importance, filled with prayers, flower decorations, traditional games, dances, and delicious food.