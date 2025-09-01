IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Kerala Schools Closed Till September 7 Due to Onam Festival; Details Here

Sep 1, 2025

Kerala School Holiday: Kerala schools are closed from September 4–7 for Onam, giving students a 10-day festive break. Onam celebrates the return of King Mahabali, with traditions like flower decorations, games, dances, and feasts. Schools reopen on September 8. Along with Onam, September also includes Milad-un-Nabi, Eid, Navratri, Durga Puja, and other regional holidays across India.

Kerala School Holiday 2025: Schools are closed in Kerala because of the Onam festival. Students are enjoying a 10-day holiday for the celebrations. These holidays will last till September 7, 2025.

From September 8, 2025, schools will open again and regular classes will start. Even though the state is facing heavy rains, families are still celebrating Onam with joy and happiness.

Onam is one of the biggest festivals in Kerala, and people wait all year for this time. The holidays give children and families a chance to enjoy special food, games, and traditions together.

Why Onam is Celebrated for 10 Days?

Onam is celebrated for 10 days because it marks the return of King Mahabali, who is loved by the people of Kerala. According to legend, Kerala was most happy and prosperous during his rule. 

People believe King Mahabali visits every year to see his people, and that’s why the festival is celebrated with so much joy. Each of the 10 days has its own importance, filled with prayers, flower decorations, traditional games, dances, and delicious food.

Kerala School Holiday List 2025

Students can check the Kerala School Holiday List 2025 for the month of September below:

Date

Day

Holiday/Festival

Type of Holiday

September 4

Thursday

Onam

Regional (Kerala)

September 5

Friday

Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad

Gazetted Holiday

September 12

Friday

Following Day of Eid

Regional (Some States)

September 21

Sunday

Bathukamma Festival Begins

Regional (Telangana)

September 22

Monday

Navratra Sthapna / Durga Puja Begins

Restricted Holiday

September 23

Tuesday

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday

Regional (J&K)

September 29

Monday

Maha Saptami

Restricted Holiday

September 30

Tuesday

Maha Ashtami

Restricted Holiday

Also read: School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu; Details Here

