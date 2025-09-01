School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu; Details Here

School Holiday on September 5: Id-e-Milad, also known as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated on September 5 and 6, 2025. On this occasion, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are expected to remain closed.

In some northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival may also fall on the same day as Indrajatra, so students there may also get a holiday.

Is Eid-e-Milad a National Holiday in India?

Eid-e-Milad, also known as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, is an important festival for Muslims. But many students often wonder, is it a national holiday in India?

The answer is No, Eid-e-Milad is not a national holiday across the whole country. Instead, it is a gazetted holiday, which means the central government officially recognizes it, but the holiday depends on each state.