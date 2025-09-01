School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu; Details Here

School Holiday on September 5: Id-e-Milad, also known as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will be celebrated on September 5 and 6, 2025. On this occasion, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are expected to remain closed.
In some northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival may also fall on the same day as Indrajatra, so students there may also get a holiday.
Is Eid-e-Milad a National Holiday in India?
Eid-e-Milad, also known as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, is an important festival for Muslims. But many students often wonder, is it a national holiday in India?
The answer is No, Eid-e-Milad is not a national holiday across the whole country. Instead, it is a gazetted holiday, which means the central government officially recognizes it, but the holiday depends on each state.
So, in some states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, schools, colleges, and government offices usually remain closed. But in other states, schools may remain open, depending on the state’s decision.
Teacher’s Day September 5
September 5, is also celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India. On this day, students usually organize programs and fun activities in school to thank their teachers. After the celebrations, schools may remain closed for the holiday.
Other Regional Holidays in September
Apart from Id-e-Milad and Teacher’s Day, different states will also have regional holidays in September:
-
September 12: Schools in Jammu and Srinagar may remain shut for the traditional Friday after Eid.
-
September 22: Rajasthan celebrates Navratna Sthapana, and schools may declare a holiday.
-
September 23: Jammu and Kashmir will observe Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary.
-
September 29 & 30: In West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha, schools will remain closed for Durga Puja (Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami).
Related Stories
Important School Holidays in September 2025
Check the given below table for School Holidays in September 2025 dates:
|
Date(s)
|
Holiday/Festival
|
States/Regions Affected
|
September 5-6
|
Id-e-Milad
|
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu
|
September 5
|
Teacher’s Day
|
All India (celebrations in schools)
|
September 12
|
Friday after Eid
|
Jammu & Srinagar
|
September 22
|
Navratna Sthapana
|
Rajasthan
|
September 23
|
Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birth Anniversary
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
September 29-30
|
Durga Puja (Maha Saptami & Ashtami)
|
West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha
Also read: Supreme Court to Hear Plea on NEET PG 2025 New Answer Key Disclosure Mechanism Today
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation