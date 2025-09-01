Supreme Court to Hear Plea on NEET PG 2025 New Answer Key Disclosure Mechanism Today

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Sep 1, 2025, 13:58 IST

The Supreme Court of India will soon hear a case about the NEET PG 2025 exam. A group of students has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The case will be heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran on September 1, 2025.

The students are unhappy with a new rule that NBEMS announced in a “corrective notice” on August 21. According to this notice, answer keys and student responses will now be shown only through Question ID Numbers from a master paper set.

But the problem is that the exam had shuffled questions for every student. This means the order of questions and options was different for each candidate. Because of this, students say it is now very hard to check their answers properly.

They argue that this new system is confusing, unclear, and not transparent. Students want to see their actual question paper with the answers they marked, so they can cross-check and raise objections if needed.

What the Students Want?

The petition says that students are not asking for re-checking of their papers. They only want a clear format of answer key disclosure. The demands include:

  • Showing the questions in the same order the student saw in the exam.

  • Showing the answers marked by the student.

  • Showing the official correct answers.

  • Showing the marks given for each response.

The students believe this will make the process fair and transparent. They also say that other big exams like IIT-JEE, CLAT, and AIIMS INI-CET already follow this kind of system.

The plea also reminds the Court that earlier, the Supreme Court had directed exam authorities to share raw scores, answer keys, and even the formula used for normalization.

Now, the students are asking the Court to make NBEMS follow the same rule for NEET PG 2025.

