Supreme Court to Hear Plea on NEET PG 2025 New Answer Key Disclosure Mechanism Today

The Supreme Court of India will soon hear a case about the NEET PG 2025 exam. A group of students has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The case will be heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran on September 1, 2025.

The students are unhappy with a new rule that NBEMS announced in a “corrective notice” on August 21. According to this notice, answer keys and student responses will now be shown only through Question ID Numbers from a master paper set.

But the problem is that the exam had shuffled questions for every student. This means the order of questions and options was different for each candidate. Because of this, students say it is now very hard to check their answers properly.