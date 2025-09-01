PSEB Introduced 'Entrepreneurship' Subject for Class 11 Students Curriculum; Details Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has taken a big step in education. From the academic year 2025-26, Class 11 students will study Entrepreneurship as a main subject. The aim is to help students think like business creators instead of only looking for jobs.

This subject was officially launched by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains along with Punjab AAP Incharge Manish Sisodia. Punjab is the first state in India to make entrepreneurship a core subject in schools.

What Will Students Learn in Entrepreneurship Subject?

The newly introduced subject has been structured to provide students with engaging and practical learning experiences, moving beyond traditional textbook-based education.