PSEB Introduced 'Entrepreneurship' Subject for Class 11 Students Curriculum; Details Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has taken a big step in education. From the academic year 2025-26, Class 11 students will study Entrepreneurship as a main subject. The aim is to help students think like business creators instead of only looking for jobs.
This subject was officially launched by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains along with Punjab AAP Incharge Manish Sisodia. Punjab is the first state in India to make entrepreneurship a core subject in schools.
What Will Students Learn in Entrepreneurship Subject?
The newly introduced subject has been structured to provide students with engaging and practical learning experiences, moving beyond traditional textbook-based education.
-
Work in groups to share and discuss business ideas.
-
Create small models or prototypes of their ideas.
-
Pitch their ideas to get seed funding.
-
Try to bring their product or service into the real market.
-
Self-check (self-assessment)
-
Classmate check (peer-assessment)
-
Teacher or mentor evaluation
Why is This Subject Important?
The government wants students to become creative, confident, and problem-solvers. With this subject, classrooms will turn into idea labs where teachers will guide like startup coaches. Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that this step will:
-
Build leadership skills.
-
Encourage students to be job creators.
-
Promote innovation and decision-making.
-
Help in economic growth and self-reliance.
This initiative is not just about studying, it is about preparing students to create opportunities and build a better future.
