HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Class 10th, 12th OUT at hpbose.org; Direct link here

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 was officially released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on August 31, 2025. By going to the official board website at hpbose.org, students who took the supplemental exams can now view their scores. Students must enter their examination roll number in the result login page in order to view their scorecards.

Students can get a detailed breakdown of their grades in every subject in the HP Board supplementary results. For students who failed to pass one or more subjects in the normal exams, these results provide a second opportunity to raise their marks and gain admission to other courses. Along with the subject-wise marks, the provisional results also reflect the overall qualifying status of the candidate. Students are advised to download and save their marksheets for future academic reference until the original marksheets are issued.