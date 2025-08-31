KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Class 10th, 12th OUT at hpbose.org; Direct link here

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 31, 2025, 14:02 IST

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Supplementary Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 was released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on August 31, 2025. For academic reference and future admissions, students can use their roll numbers to download provisional marksheets, view subject-specific grades, and verify their overall qualifying status at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result
HPBOSE Supplementary Result
Register for Result Updates

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 was officially released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on August 31, 2025. By going to the official board website at hpbose.org, students who took the supplemental exams can now view their scores. Students must enter their examination roll number in the result login page in order to view their scorecards.

Students can get a detailed breakdown of their grades in every subject in the HP Board supplementary results. For students who failed to pass one or more subjects in the normal exams, these results provide a second opportunity to raise their marks and gain admission to other courses. Along with the subject-wise marks, the provisional results also reflect the overall qualifying status of the candidate. Students are advised to download and save their marksheets for future academic reference until the original marksheets are issued.

HP board supplementary result class 12 2025 - Direct Link

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Official Website

Students can check their HPBOSE Compartment Result 2025 at the official website:

  • hpbose.org

How To Check The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025?

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025:

  • Visit the official Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education website at hpbose.org using any updated web browser.

  • Look for the active "HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025" link on the homepage and click on it.

  • Your exam roll number and other necessary candidate information will be requested on a new login page.

  • Before clicking the obvious "Submit" button below, make sure you have entered your correct roll number and checked all the information.

  • The subject-by-subject HP Board Supplementary Result 2025 will show up on the screen right away.

  • Get the temporary grade sheet in a secure PDF file and store it on your device.

  • For official verification, admittance, or future reference, take a clean printout of the outcome.

Related Stories

HP Board Supplementary Result 2025 Grading System

Studesnts can check the table given below to see the grading system of HP Board Supplementary Result 2025:

Marks 

Grades

Grade Points

91-100

A1

100

81-90

A2

90

71-80

B1

80

61-70

B2

70

51-60

C1

60

41-50

C2

50

33-40

D

40

21-32

E1

C

00-20

E2

C

Also Read:

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result Soon: Download Rank Card , Check Seat Allotment Status At cpget.tgche.ac.in

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News