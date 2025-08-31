TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result Soon: Download Rank Card , Check Seat Allotment Status At cpget.tgche.ac.in

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2025 Phase 2 results are exare expected to be released by Osmania University on August 31, 2025. Those who took the entrance exam can get their rank card and view their results on the official website, cpget.tgche.ac.in.
Candidates will get information on their qualifying status, rank, and eligibility for subsequent admissions procedures into postgraduate programs offered by participating universities based on the results of Phase 2. The institution already released the 5-year Integrated Courses CPGET rank card and merit list, and the Phase 1 counseling process is now in progress. The release of the Phase 2 CPGET result will be a crucial step for students awaiting their chances in the next round of admissions. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates and further counselling schedules.
Telangana CPGET Result: Where to Check?
Candidates must check the Phase 2 result only at the official websites of Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test:
-
cpget.tsche.ac.in
-
cpget.tgche.ac.in
How to Download CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result?
Candidates can check the steps given below to download their How to Download CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result:
-
Visit the official TS CPGET 2025 website at cpget.tgche.ac.in using any updated internet browser.
-
Find the marked "CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result Download" link on the homepage and click on it.
-
A login box will appear, requesting your registration information and hall ticket number.
-
Make sure your credentials are correct by carefully entering them, then click the "Submit" button below.
-
Right away, the CPGET 2025 Phase 2 result—complete with rank card—will show up on the computer screen.
-
You can safely store the result on your favorite digital device by downloading it in PDF format.
-
Print off a clear copy of the Phase 2 results for use in counseling and for future admissions verification.
TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result: Key Highlights
Students can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to the TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result:
|
Key Highlights
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Osmania University, Hyderabad
|
Result Expected Date
|
August 31, 2025
|
Official Website
|
Courses Covered
|
PG, PG Diploma, and 5-year Integrated Programmes
|
Round 1 Status
|
Counselling process currently ongoing for candidates allotted in first round
|
Round 2 Result Access
|
Available online via login using hall ticket number and registration details
CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result: Documents Required
After downloading the Phase 2 result, students must prepare the following documents for counselling:
-
Allotment Letter
-
CPGET Rank Card
-
CPGET Hall Ticket
-
Academic Marksheets
-
ID Proof and Category Certificate
