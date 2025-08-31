TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result Soon: Download Rank Card , Check Seat Allotment Status At cpget.tgche.ac.in

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2025 Phase 2 results are exare expected to be released by Osmania University on August 31, 2025. Those who took the entrance exam can get their rank card and view their results on the official website, cpget.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates will get information on their qualifying status, rank, and eligibility for subsequent admissions procedures into postgraduate programs offered by participating universities based on the results of Phase 2. The institution already released the 5-year Integrated Courses CPGET rank card and merit list, and the Phase 1 counseling process is now in progress. The release of the Phase 2 CPGET result will be a crucial step for students awaiting their chances in the next round of admissions. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates and further counselling schedules.