KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links
News

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result Soon: Download Rank Card , Check Seat Allotment Status At cpget.tgche.ac.in

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Aug 31, 2025, 12:30 IST

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result: The results of the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2025 Phase 2 are expected to be released by Osmania University on August 31, 2025. Results are available to candidates at cpget.tgche.ac.in. Results include ranks, qualifying status, and counseling and admission eligibility for postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, and integrated courses.

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result
TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result
Register for Result Updates

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2025 Phase 2 results are exare expected to be released by Osmania University on August 31, 2025. Those who took the entrance exam can get their rank card and view their results on the official website, cpget.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates will get information on their qualifying status, rank, and eligibility for subsequent admissions procedures into postgraduate programs offered by participating universities based on the results of Phase 2. The institution already released the 5-year Integrated Courses CPGET rank card and merit list, and the Phase 1 counseling process is now in progress. The release of the Phase 2 CPGET result will be a crucial step for students awaiting their chances in the next round of admissions. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates and further counselling schedules.

Telangana CPGET Result: Where to Check?

Candidates must check the Phase 2 result only at the official websites of Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test:

  • cpget.tsche.ac.in

  • cpget.tgche.ac.in

How to Download CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result?

Candidates can check the steps given below to download their How to Download CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result:

  • Visit the official TS CPGET 2025 website at cpget.tgche.ac.in using any updated internet browser.

  • Find the marked "CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result Download" link on the homepage and click on it.

  • A login box will appear, requesting your registration information and hall ticket number.

  • Make sure your credentials are correct by carefully entering them, then click the "Submit" button below.

  • Right away, the CPGET 2025 Phase 2 result—complete with rank card—will show up on the computer screen.

  • You can safely store the result on your favorite digital device by downloading it in PDF format.

  • Print off a clear copy of the Phase 2 results for use in counseling and for future admissions verification.

Related Stories

TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result: Key Highlights

Students can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to the TS CGPET 2025 Round 2 Result:

Key Highlights

Details

Exam Name

Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2025

Conducting Body

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Result Expected Date

August 31, 2025

Official Website

cpget.tgche.ac.in

Courses Covered

PG, PG Diploma, and 5-year Integrated Programmes

Round 1 Status

Counselling process currently ongoing for candidates allotted in first round

Round 2 Result Access

Available online via login using hall ticket number and registration details

CPGET 2025 Phase 2 Result: Documents Required

After downloading the Phase 2 result, students must prepare the following documents for counselling:

  • Allotment Letter

  • CPGET Rank Card

  • CPGET Hall Ticket

  • Academic Marksheets

  • ID Proof and Category Certificate

Also Read:

Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT; Direct link to Download Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News