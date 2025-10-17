Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Round 2 Option Entry link Released; Check Counselling Dates and Other Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 17, 2025, 16:55 IST

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: KEA has announced the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry dates. Candidates can apply on keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KEA has announced the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry dates.
KEA has announced the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry dates.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • KEA has announced the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry dates.
  • Candidates can apply on keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • KEA does not offer a choice filling option during the second round of counselling.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates. Candidates who want to apply for Option Entry will need to visit the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

The Karnataka PGCET round 2 seat allotment will fill over 21,000 seats. Candidates who chose option 2 or 3 during the first round of counselling are eligible to participate in the second round. The round 2 option entry window will close on October 23, 2025.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Schedule 

Exam name 

Post Graduate Common Entrance Test

Board name

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

State 

Karnataka 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Round 2 option window close 

October 23, 2025

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Scehdule 

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and deadlines of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Seat matrix release date 

October 16, 2025 after 2 PM

Option entry

October 16 - 23, 2025 till 10 AM

Last date to surrender 1st round allocated seat

October 18, 2025 before 4 PM

2nd round provisional seat allotment results release date

October 23, 2025 after 6 PM

2nd round final seat allotment results release date

October 24, 2025 after 10 AM

Fee payment and result download date 

October 25 - 29, 2025

College reporting last date

October 30, 2025 until 5:30 PM

DIRECT LINK - Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry

The Karnataka PGCET counselling's final round will fill any seats still vacant after the second round. KEA does not offer a choice filling option during the second round of counselling.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News