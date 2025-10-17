Karnataka PGCET 2025: Round 2 Option Entry link Released; Check Counselling Dates and Other Details here

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates. Candidates who want to apply for Option Entry will need to visit the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka PGCET round 2 seat allotment will fill over 21,000 seats. Candidates who chose option 2 or 3 during the first round of counselling are eligible to participate in the second round. The round 2 option entry window will close on October 23, 2025.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: