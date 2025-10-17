Karnataka PGCET 2025: Round 2 Option Entry link Released; Check Counselling Dates and Other Details here

Key Points
- KEA has announced the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry dates.
- Candidates can apply on keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- KEA does not offer a choice filling option during the second round of counselling.
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 2 dates. Candidates who want to apply for Option Entry will need to visit the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka PGCET round 2 seat allotment will fill over 21,000 seats. Candidates who chose option 2 or 3 during the first round of counselling are eligible to participate in the second round. The round 2 option entry window will close on October 23, 2025.
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Schedule
|
Exam name
|
Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
keaonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Round 2 option window close
|
October 23, 2025
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Scehdule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and deadlines of Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Seat matrix release date
|
October 16, 2025 after 2 PM
|
Option entry
|
October 16 - 23, 2025 till 10 AM
|
Last date to surrender 1st round allocated seat
|
October 18, 2025 before 4 PM
|
2nd round provisional seat allotment results release date
|
October 23, 2025 after 6 PM
|
2nd round final seat allotment results release date
|
October 24, 2025 after 10 AM
|
Fee payment and result download date
|
October 25 - 29, 2025
|
College reporting last date
|
October 30, 2025 until 5:30 PM
DIRECT LINK - Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry
The Karnataka PGCET counselling's final round will fill any seats still vacant after the second round. KEA does not offer a choice filling option during the second round of counselling.
