Blood Moon 2025: Which City is the Best to View Blood Moon?

The best places to see the Blood Moon lunar eclipse of September 2025 include Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and other key Indian cities, as well as prime spots in Asia, Western Australia, and most of Africa and Europe, thanks to their total visibility and best timing for the occurrence.

The Blood Moon on September 7–8, 2025, is a total lunar eclipse that will last 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most visible celestial events of the decade. During the eclipse, as Earth stands perfectly between the Sun and Moon, the Moon will have a coppery-red hue, observable without the aid of telescopes or protective gear. In contrast to solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe unaided.

Best Cities in India to View Blood Moon September 2025

India ranks among the absolute top nations to watch the 2025 Blood Moon, with the spectacle entirely visible throughout all regions of the subcontinent: