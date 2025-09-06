NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Blood Moon 2025: Which City is the Best to View Blood Moon?

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 6, 2025, 14:17 IST

The Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on September 7–8, 2025, will last over 82 minutes and be clearly visible across India, Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe. Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru offer excellent vantage points, with the eclipse peaking around midnight. Clear skies and minimal light pollution will ensure the best viewing of this rare celestial spectacle.

The best places to see the Blood Moon lunar eclipse of September 2025 include Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and other key Indian cities, as well as prime spots in Asia, Western Australia, and most of Africa and Europe, thanks to their total visibility and best timing for the occurrence.

The Blood Moon on September 7–8, 2025, is a total lunar eclipse that will last 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most visible celestial events of the decade. During the eclipse, as Earth stands perfectly between the Sun and Moon, the Moon will have a coppery-red hue, observable without the aid of telescopes or protective gear. In contrast to solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe unaided.

Best Cities in India to View Blood Moon September 2025

India ranks among the absolute top nations to watch the 2025 Blood Moon, with the spectacle entirely visible throughout all regions of the subcontinent:

  • Mumbai: The Blood Moon rises high in the horizon, providing unrestricted views, particularly from rooftops and black parks.

  • New Delhi: Great visibility, with landmark locations and open spheres providing perfect vantage points for observation.

  • Kolkata: The eclipse comes late at night, so eastern India viewers will be able to see it all.

  • Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai: Southern cities have very good viewing conditions with the Moon nicely above the horizon.

  • Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow: Western and central Indian cities also have excellent visibility, with fair timings for ideal lunar observation.

Key Global Locations

Top viewing cities outside India are:

  • Bangkok (Thailand)

  • Beijing, Shanghai (China)

  • Tokyo (Japan)

  • Perth, Sydney (Australia)

  • London, Berlin, Paris, Athens (Europe)

  • Cairo, Johannesburg, Nairobi (Africa).

Timings

In India: The totality (Blood Moon phase) starts at 11:00 PM IST, culminates at 12:22 AM IST, and ends at 2:25 AM IST (September 7–8, 2025).

Blood-Moon

International timings: London (BST): 7:30–7:52 PM, Paris (CEST): 7:30–8:52 PM, Cape Town: 7:30–8:52 PM, Tokyo: 2:30–3:52 AM JST, Sydney: 3:30–4:52 AM AEST.

Factors for Best Viewing

  • Optimal Conditions: Cities with open skies and minimal light pollution—like Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, Bengaluru’s Lalbagh, or Kolkata’s Maidan—will provide stunning views.

  • Weather: Clear skies are paramount; monsoon or cloudy weather may impair visibility.

  • Open Spaces: Parks, terraces, lakesides, and elevated areas offer the best vantage points for watching the eclipse unfold.

Why India Is the Top Choice?

India's extensive geographical extent guarantees nearly unbroken sight from penumbral beginning to end. Large cities will have the moon over the zenith at the time of totality, and India is therefore one of the finest locations in the world for both amateur sky observers and professional astronomers to observe the September 2025 Blood Moon.

Viewing Timings

City

Start of Totality IST

End of Totality IST

Moon Altitude

Visibility

Mumbai

11:00 PM

12:22 AM

High

Excellent 

New Delhi

11:00 PM

12:22 AM

High

Excellent 

Kolkata

11:00 PM

12:22 AM

High

Excellent 

Bengaluru

11:00 PM

12:22 AM

High

Excellent 

Beijing

1:30 AM CST

2:52 AM CST

High

Excellent 

London

7:30 PM BST

7:52 PM BST

Low

Good (moonrise) 

India’s central and western cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad) are especially well-positioned for a breathtaking Blood Moon experience during the September 2025 total lunar eclipse.

