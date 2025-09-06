Blood Moon 2025: Which City is the Best to View Blood Moon?

The best places to see the Blood Moon lunar eclipse of September 2025 include Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and other key Indian cities, as well as prime spots in Asia, Western Australia, and most of Africa and Europe, thanks to their total visibility and best timing for the occurrence.
The Blood Moon on September 7–8, 2025, is a total lunar eclipse that will last 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most visible celestial events of the decade. During the eclipse, as Earth stands perfectly between the Sun and Moon, the Moon will have a coppery-red hue, observable without the aid of telescopes or protective gear. In contrast to solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe unaided.
Best Cities in India to View Blood Moon September 2025
India ranks among the absolute top nations to watch the 2025 Blood Moon, with the spectacle entirely visible throughout all regions of the subcontinent:
Mumbai: The Blood Moon rises high in the horizon, providing unrestricted views, particularly from rooftops and black parks.
New Delhi: Great visibility, with landmark locations and open spheres providing perfect vantage points for observation.
Kolkata: The eclipse comes late at night, so eastern India viewers will be able to see it all.
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai: Southern cities have very good viewing conditions with the Moon nicely above the horizon.
Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow: Western and central Indian cities also have excellent visibility, with fair timings for ideal lunar observation.
Key Global Locations
Top viewing cities outside India are:
Bangkok (Thailand)
Beijing, Shanghai (China)
Tokyo (Japan)
Perth, Sydney (Australia)
London, Berlin, Paris, Athens (Europe)
Cairo, Johannesburg, Nairobi (Africa).
Timings
In India: The totality (Blood Moon phase) starts at 11:00 PM IST, culminates at 12:22 AM IST, and ends at 2:25 AM IST (September 7–8, 2025).
International timings: London (BST): 7:30–7:52 PM, Paris (CEST): 7:30–8:52 PM, Cape Town: 7:30–8:52 PM, Tokyo: 2:30–3:52 AM JST, Sydney: 3:30–4:52 AM AEST.
Factors for Best Viewing
Optimal Conditions: Cities with open skies and minimal light pollution—like Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, Bengaluru’s Lalbagh, or Kolkata’s Maidan—will provide stunning views.
Weather: Clear skies are paramount; monsoon or cloudy weather may impair visibility.
Open Spaces: Parks, terraces, lakesides, and elevated areas offer the best vantage points for watching the eclipse unfold.
Why India Is the Top Choice?
India's extensive geographical extent guarantees nearly unbroken sight from penumbral beginning to end. Large cities will have the moon over the zenith at the time of totality, and India is therefore one of the finest locations in the world for both amateur sky observers and professional astronomers to observe the September 2025 Blood Moon.
Viewing Timings
City
Start of Totality IST
End of Totality IST
Moon Altitude
Visibility
Mumbai
11:00 PM
12:22 AM
High
Excellent
New Delhi
11:00 PM
12:22 AM
High
Excellent
Kolkata
11:00 PM
12:22 AM
High
Excellent
Bengaluru
11:00 PM
12:22 AM
High
Excellent
Beijing
1:30 AM CST
2:52 AM CST
High
Excellent
London
7:30 PM BST
7:52 PM BST
Low
Good (moonrise)
India’s central and western cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad) are especially well-positioned for a breathtaking Blood Moon experience during the September 2025 total lunar eclipse.
