Punjab School Holiday Extended: Closed Till September 7 Due to Flood and Heavy Rain Alert

Punjab School Holiday 2025: The Punjab government has decided to keep all schools and colleges closed for some more days. Earlier, schools were supposed to reopen on September 4, 2025, but because of continuous heavy rains and floods, the holidays have been extended.
All schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes in Punjab will remain closed till Sunday, September 7, 2025. If the weather improves, classes will start again on Monday, September 8, 2025. If the flood situation does not get better, the holidays may be extended further.
As directed by Hon’ble CM Punjab Sh. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025.— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 3, 2025
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared on X (Twitter) that this decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. He also requested everyone to follow the safety guidelines issued by the local administration.
Punjab is going through a very serious flood situation. The rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi have risen because of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The nonstop rain in Punjab has made the floods even worse. Sadly, these floods have taken 30 lives and affected more than 3.5 lakh people across the state.
