IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

Punjab School Holiday Extended: Closed Till September 7 Due to Flood and Heavy Rain Alert

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 3, 2025, 16:03 IST

Punjab School Holiday 2025: The Punjab government has extended holidays for all schools and colleges till September 7, 2025, due to heavy rains and floods. Classes may resume on September 8 if the situation improves. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, following CM Mann’s directions, urged people to follow safety rules. The floods have claimed 30 lives and affected 3.5 lakh people.

Punjab School Holiday Extended: Closed Till September 7
Punjab School Holiday Extended: Closed Till September 7
Register for Result Updates

Punjab School Holiday 2025: The Punjab government has decided to keep all schools and colleges closed for some more days. Earlier, schools were supposed to reopen on September 4, 2025, but because of continuous heavy rains and floods, the holidays have been extended.

All schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes in Punjab will remain closed till Sunday, September 7, 2025. If the weather improves, classes will start again on Monday, September 8, 2025. If the flood situation does not get better, the holidays may be extended further.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared on X (Twitter) that this decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. He also requested everyone to follow the safety guidelines issued by the local administration.

Punjab is going through a very serious flood situation. The rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi have risen because of heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The nonstop rain in Punjab has made the floods even worse. Sadly, these floods have taken 30 lives and affected more than 3.5 lakh people across the state.

Also read: School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu; Details Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News