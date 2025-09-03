Punjab School Holiday Extended: Closed Till September 7 Due to Flood and Heavy Rain Alert

Punjab School Holiday 2025: The Punjab government has decided to keep all schools and colleges closed for some more days. Earlier, schools were supposed to reopen on September 4, 2025, but because of continuous heavy rains and floods, the holidays have been extended.

All schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes in Punjab will remain closed till Sunday, September 7, 2025. If the weather improves, classes will start again on Monday, September 8, 2025. If the flood situation does not get better, the holidays may be extended further.