Optical illusions are not just fun as they’re also a great way to sharpen your mind. They can come in all sorts of forms, like spotting something hidden in plain sight. Today, we’ve got a puzzle that has been leaving people scratching their heads online. At first glance, the picture looks like it’s just a single bunny. But don’t be fooled as there are many there are actually other animals cleverly hidden in it.

Your task is to spot as many bunnies as you can before the clock runs out. For this specific challenge, you need to count the number of bunnies in the image within 19 seconds. If you can do it, it means you’ve got a sharp eye and quick thinking skills!

These kinds of puzzles are more than just a pastime. They train your observation and critical thinking, help you see things from a new perspective, and even give your mood a boost. After all, solving a puzzle gives you that little hit of dopamine that makes you feel good and motivated.