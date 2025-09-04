Optical illusions are the new trend that are designed to challenge your brain as well as offer perfect activity to spend your leisure time. These puzzles play a trick on our brain by altering the way it analyses and processes information.
Today we bring you an optical illusion that is crafted to test your concentration and quick thinking.
Today's challenge is to find a hidden pushpin in this scattered work desk scene.
The twist that will make this challenge a bit more exciting is that there is a time limit. You need to spot the hidden pushpin within a time limit of 7 seconds.
So, are you ready to put your brainpower to the test? Dive in and take the challenge now!
Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only Geniuses With Eagle Eyes Can Find The Hidden Pushpin in 7 Seconds
Source: Diamond Interiors
This puzzle may seem straightforward, but it's designed to trick your perception.
Only 3 out of 13 people can identify the pushpin in less than 7 seconds. Are you up for the challenge?
Puzzles like this are great for sharpening your visual skills and testing your IQ.
Take a moment, relax, and concentrate. When you carefully scan the image, you will find where the pushpin is hiding quite easily.
If you can spot it within the time limit, it’s a sign of sharp focus and keen attention to detail!
Hurry up! The 7 seconds are about to be over!
3... 2... and 1!
Oh no! 7 Seconds have come to an end!
If you found the hidden pushpin then, congratulations! Your attention to detail is quite phenomenal.
If you are still looking for the answer, don't worry, here is the solution below.
Find The Hidden Pushpin- Solution
Source: Diamond Interiors
Hope you enjoyed this puzzle. Keep trying our puzzles and share it with a loved one to throw a challenge.
