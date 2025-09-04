Optical illusions are the new trend that are designed to challenge your brain as well as offer perfect activity to spend your leisure time. These puzzles play a trick on our brain by altering the way it analyses and processes information.

Today we bring you an optical illusion that is crafted to test your concentration and quick thinking.

Today's challenge is to find a hidden pushpin in this scattered work desk scene.

The twist that will make this challenge a bit more exciting is that there is a time limit. You need to spot the hidden pushpin within a time limit of 7 seconds.

So, are you ready to put your brainpower to the test? Dive in and take the challenge now!

