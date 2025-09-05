Optical illusions have been the most interesting puzzles that are fascinating people for over decades. These pictures are designed in such a way that they play tricks on our brain to see how sharp our eyes are. The main fun part of these activities is that our brains try to fill in the gaps based on recognised patterns that we have seen before and these puzzles catch us off guard easily. With the right mix of colors, shapes, and angles, what you think you’re seeing isn’t always what’s really there. But these puzzles are more than just an activity to spend your leisure time. They push you to find tiny details and help improve the focus. So, here’s a brand-new challenge for you. At first glance, the image looks simple—it’s filled with the number 86 on a bright pink background. But don’t be fooled! Hidden among all those 86s is one sneaky odd entry: B6. Your job is to spot it.

And just to make things interesting, let's add some pressure. You only get 11 seconds to find the hidden B6. Think you've got the observation skills of Hercule Poirot? Then start the countdown and prove it. The clock is ticking! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd B6 in 11 Seconds So, how are you doing Hercule Poirot? Did you find the hidden sequence that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the number: Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number.