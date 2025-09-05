NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Step Into the Shoes of Hercule Poirot With High IQ 166 and Take on This Number-Themed Puzzle to Find the Hidden B6

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 5, 2025, 14:21 IST

Think your observation skills match Hercule Poirot’s legendary brilliance and high IQ of 166? Hidden among rows of 86 lies a single B6, placed to deceive even the sharpest eyes. Challenge yourself and find out if you can solve it quickly.

Find the Hidden B6 Among the 86
Find the Hidden B6 Among the 86

Optical illusions have been the most interesting puzzles that are fascinating people for over decades. These pictures are designed in such a way that they play tricks on our brain to see how sharp our eyes are. The main fun part of these activities is that our brains try to fill in the gaps based on recognised patterns that we have seen before and these puzzles catch us off guard easily. With the right mix of colors, shapes, and angles, what you think you’re seeing isn’t always what’s really there.

But these puzzles are more than just an activity to spend your leisure time. They push you to find tiny details and help improve the focus. 

So, here’s a brand-new challenge for you. At first glance, the image looks simple—it’s filled with the number 86 on a bright pink background. But don’t be fooled! Hidden among all those 86s is one sneaky odd entry: B6. Your job is to spot it.

And just to make things interesting, let’s add some pressure. You only get 11 seconds to find the hidden B6. Think you’ve got the observation skills of Hercule Poirot? Then start the countdown and prove it. The clock is ticking!

Try: Do You Have the Gladiator Vision and a Stephen Hawking IQ Level of 160 to Detect the Hidden USA Among U5A in This Mind-Bending Illusion?

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd B6 in 11 Seconds

findodd-puzzle

So, how are you doing Hercule Poirot? 

Did you find the hidden sequence that is hiding mischievously in this image? 

Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. 

Here are some tips for you that will help you find the number: 

Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. 

Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number.

Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! The time limit has finished. 

So, did you spot the hidden number? If you did, congratulations champion! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. 

If you weren’t able to find the hidden number then don’t worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer. 

For those who are curious for the answer, scroll down below to see where the odd number is exactly hiding. 

Try: Can You Prove Your Superman Vision and High IQ 167 by Spotting the Hidden 08 in Just Seconds in This Inverted Optical Illusion IQ Test?

Find the Hidden Odd Alphanumeric- Solution

findodd-sol

Wasn’t this puzzle quite amazing? Keep trying your hands on these optical illusion puzzles and improve your observation skills. 

Must Try: Can You Prove Your Cyclops Vision and High IQ of 140 by Spotting the Tiny Pushpin in This Sketch-Based Desk Puzzle?

 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News