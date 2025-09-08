This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 September

Every day carries a story. Could September 8 be one of the most dramatic days in history? September 8 has seen huge events—big battles, sweeping changes, and cultural breakthroughs.
On this date, Michelangelo unveiled David in Florence in 1504 (a masterpiece that still commands awe). In 1565, St. Augustine—the oldest permanent European settlement in the U.S.—was founded by Spanish explorers. Then, in 1664, New Amsterdam fell to the British and was renamed New York.
Fast forward: In 1900, a massive hurricane devastated Galveston, Texas, killing an estimated 8,000 people. During WWII, Italy surrendered to the Allies in 1943, and Korea was divided between Soviet North and U.S. South in 1945.
In this article, we'll explore these moments in simple words. We'll examine the people, the events, and the significance behind them.
What Happened on this Day – September 8?
Here's what happened in history on September 8:
1504 – Michelangelo's David Unveiled
- On September 8, 1504, Michelangelo's marble statue of David was unveiled in Florence.
- The 17-foot statue, carved from a single block of Carrara marble, became one of the greatest masterpieces of Renaissance art.
1565 – St Augustine was Founded
- Spanish settlers established St. Augustine, Florida, on this day.
- It became the oldest permanent European settlement in North America.
1664 – New Amsterdam Becomes New York
- Dutch Governor Peter Stuyvesant surrendered New Amsterdam to the English.
- The colony was renamed New York in honour of the Duke of York.
1776 – Nathan Hale Volunteers to Spy
- On September 8, 1776, Captain Nathan Hale volunteered to spy on British troops.
- He was later captured and executed, becoming one of America's first known spies.
1781 – Battle of Eutaw Springs
- A bloody Revolutionary War battle took place at Eutaw Springs, South Carolina.
- It was one of the last major battles in the Southern campaign.
1863 – Second Battle of Sabine Pass
- A small Confederate force repelled a Union invasion attempt in Texas.
- The failed attack stopped Union plans to occupy the region.
1900 – Deadly Hurricane Strikes Galveston
- A massive hurricane devastated Galveston, Texas.
- Around 8,000 people died, making it the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
1907 – Gertrude Stein Meets Alice B. Toklas
- On September 8, 1907, writer Gertrude Stein met Alice B. Toklas in Paris.
- They became life partners and key figures in literary and artistic circles.
1915 – German Zeppelin Bombs London
- A German airship commanded by Heinrich Mathy bombed central London.
- The attack killed 22 people and caused heavy damage.
1935 – Huey Long Shot
- Louisiana Senator Huey Long was shot inside the state capitol building.
- He died about 30 hours later, ending the career of a controversial populist leader.
1941 – Siege of Leningrad Begins
- German and Finnish forces began their siege of Leningrad during World War II.
- The blockade lasted nearly 900 days and caused mass starvation.
1943 – Italy Surrenders to the Allies
- General Dwight Eisenhower announced Italy's surrender on September 8, 1943.
- The event marked a significant turning point in World War II.
1945 – U.S. Troops Arrive in Korea
- American forces landed in southern Korea to oversee the postwar occupation.
- The Soviets had already occupied the north, resulting in a permanent division.
1951 – Peace Treaty with Japan
- Forty-nine nations signed the Treaty of San Francisco.
- It officially ended World War II with the surrender of Japan.
1954 – SEATO Established
- The Southeast Asia Treaty Organisation (SEATO) was formed.
- It was meant to contain communist expansion in Southeast Asia.
1957 – Althea Gibson Wins U.S. Open
- Althea Gibson became the first African American to win the U.S. Open tennis title.
- Vice President Richard Nixon presented her with the trophy.
1964 – Schools Reopen in Virginia
- Public schools in Prince Edward County reopened after years of resistance to desegregation.
- They had been closed to avoid integration following Brown v. Board.
1965 – Delano Grape Strike Begins
- Filipino-American farmworkers walked out of vineyards in California.
- Their strike sparked a significant movement for farmworkers' rights.
1966 – Star Trek Premieres
- The first episode of Star Trek: The Original Series aired on NBC.
- Though short-lived, the show became a cultural phenomenon.
1968 – First Miss Black America Crowned
- Saundra Williams was crowned the first Miss Black America.
- The event was created to challenge racial exclusion in pageants.
1974 – Ford Pardons Nixon
- President Gerald Ford granted a full pardon to Richard Nixon.
- The pardon covered any crimes he might have committed during the Watergate era.
1975 – Leonard Matlovich Challenges Air Force Ban
- Sergeant Leonard Matlovich appeared on Time magazine declaring, "I Am a Homosexual."
- He challenged the U.S. military's ban on gay service members.
1986 – Oprah Winfrey Show Goes National
- Oprah's talk show aired nationally for the first time.
- It soon became the highest-rated daytime show in America.
1991 – Macedonia Declares Independence
- Macedonia voted for independence from Yugoslavia.
- The referendum marked the breakup of Yugoslavia into smaller states.
1993 – The Joy Luck Club Premieres
- The film premiered as the first major Hollywood movie with an all-Asian American cast.
- It was both a box office and cultural success.
2003 – RIAA Sues Music Sharers
- The Recording Industry Association of America began suing individuals for sharing MP3s.
- The move drew criticism, especially for targeting children and teens.
2012 – Elvis Presley's Underwear Fails to Sell
- A framed pair of Elvis Presley's soiled underwear was put up for auction.
- Expected to fetch over $10,000, it failed to attract buyers.
2022 – Queen Elizabeth II Dies
- Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle, aged 96.
- Her son immediately became King Charles III.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 8?
September 8 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – September 8
Patsy Cline (1932–1963)
- Country singer known for "Walkin' After Midnight" and "Crazy".
- Gained mainstream success before her tragic death at age 30.
Ruby Bridges (1954– )
- Civil rights icon.
- At age six, she integrated an all-white New Orleans elementary school in 1960.
Pink (1979–)
- Singer-songwriter known for rock ballads like "Just Give Me a Reason".
- Famous for her aerial acrobatics during live performances.
Died on This Day – September 8
Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022)
- Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
- Her death marked the end of a 70-year reign.
Richard Strauss (1864–1949)
- Leading German composer and conductor.
Hermann von Helmholtz (1821–1894)
- German physicist and philosopher.
Leni Riefenstahl (1902–2003)
- German actress, director, and photographer.
Ibrahim Abboud (1900–1983)
- Sudan's former president and prime minister.
