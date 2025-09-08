This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 September

Every day carries a story. Could September 8 be one of the most dramatic days in history? September 8 has seen huge events—big battles, sweeping changes, and cultural breakthroughs.

On this date, Michelangelo unveiled David in Florence in 1504 (a masterpiece that still commands awe). In 1565, St. Augustine—the oldest permanent European settlement in the U.S.—was founded by Spanish explorers. Then, in 1664, New Amsterdam fell to the British and was renamed New York.

Fast forward: In 1900, a massive hurricane devastated Galveston, Texas, killing an estimated 8,000 people. During WWII, Italy surrendered to the Allies in 1943, and Korea was divided between Soviet North and U.S. South in 1945.

In this article, we'll explore these moments in simple words. We'll examine the people, the events, and the significance behind them.