What are the New Features Launched By ChatGPT For College Students?

ChatGPT Edu: Higher education stands as the most popular use of ChatGPT in India, which inspired the OpenAI website to launch the ‘Chats for Students in India’ initiative. The official website has made a collection of 50 plus prompts, which will help the students turn ChatGPT into a smart study companion. Students from prominent universities like IIT Madras, MAHE, and Delhi Technical Campus (DTC) have already benefited from this new innovative education tool.

These prompts are incredibly flexible, covering everything from critical career development tasks like project roadmaps, designing proofs of concept, and drafting job/internship materials to exam preparation tasks like creating interactive quizzes and summarizing complicated theories.

The program encourages the use of AI as an intellectual sparring partner to enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills rather than as a shortcut by showcasing real-world examples like learning through role-playing or receiving assignment comments. All users can access the feature directly on the ChatGPT platform, demonstrating OpenAI's dedication to enabling AI-driven learning in one of its biggest student markets worldwide.