8th Pay Commission Latest News: Terms of Reference Approved

The 8th Pay Commission's Terms of Reference (ToR), which will update the pay of about 50 lakh central government employees, has finally been approved by the Union cabinet. The Commission will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a Cabinet briefing on Tuesday that the Eighth Pay panel will give recommendations within 18 months and that it is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026.

8th Pay Commission Approved

The Cabinet authorized the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission in January with the goal of updating the pay and benefits of around 69 lakh pensioners and central government employees.

Members of the 8th Pay Commission

The Commission will be led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh serving as a member and Pankaj Jain serving as the member-secretary.