Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025: Schedule, Teams, Venue, Results, and Match Scores

The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025 is one of Asia's biggest hockey tournaments. It started on August 29 and will run till September 9, 2025. The matches are being held in Rajgir, Bihar, India. Eight top teams from Asia are competing for the title.

These teams are India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. Pakistan and Oman were originally part of the tournament but withdrew from it.

The teams are divided into two pools. The top two teams from each pool will move to the Super 4s round. From there, the best teams will qualify for the semi-finals and final. This tournament also acts as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Fans can expect exciting matches and intense competition. In this article, we'll take a look at the full schedule, team details, venue, match results, and scores from the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025.