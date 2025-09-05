NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025: Schedule, Teams, Venue, Results, and Match Scores

Sep 5, 2025, 19:09 IST

Men's Hero Asia Cup Rajgir 2025: The 2025 Men's Asia Cup, held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, saw intense competition among Asia's top hockey teams. The tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, featured pool stages and a Super 4s round. India and Malaysia dominated their respective pools, while China and Korea also advanced. The results, including recent matches like India's victory over Malaysia and China's win against Korea, set the stage for the final classification matches and the ultimate final.

The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025 is one of Asia's biggest hockey tournaments. It started on August 29 and will run till September 9, 2025. The matches are being held in Rajgir, Bihar, India. Eight top teams from Asia are competing for the title. 

These teams are India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. Pakistan and Oman were originally part of the tournament but withdrew from it. 

The teams are divided into two pools. The top two teams from each pool will move to the Super 4s round. From there, the best teams will qualify for the semi-finals and final. This tournament also acts as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. 

Fans can expect exciting matches and intense competition. In this article, we'll take a look at the full schedule, team details, venue, match results, and scores from the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Full Schedule For Upcoming Matches

Here is the full schedule for the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025, which will see elite teams from all over Asia vie for the coveted championship.

Date Match Score Winner Match Type
29 Aug 2025 Malaysia vs. Bangladesh 4-1 Malaysia Pool Match
Korea vs. Chinese Taipei 7-0 Korea Pool Match
Japan vs. Kazakhstan 7-0 Japan Pool Match
India vs. China 4-3 India Pool Match

30 Aug 2025		 Bangladesh vs. Chinese Taipei 8-3 Bangladesh Pool Match
Korea vs. Malaysia 1-4 Malaysia Pool Match

31 Aug 2025		 China vs. Kazakhstan 13-1 China Pool Match
Japan vs. India 2-3 India Pool Match



01 Sep 2025		 Bangladesh vs. Korea 1-5 Korea Pool Match
Malaysia vs. Chinese Taipei 15-0 Malaysia Pool Match
China vs. Japan 2-2 Tie Pool Match
India vs. Kazakhstan 15-0 India Pool Match


03 Sep 2025		 Japan vs. Chinese Taipei 2-0 Japan 5th-8th Place Semi-Final
Malaysia vs. China 2-0 Malaysia Super 4s
India vs. Korea 2-2 Tie Super 4s


04 Sep 2025		 Bangladesh vs. Kazakhstan 5-1 Bangladesh 5th-8th Place Semi-Final
Korea vs. China 0-3 China Super 4s
Malaysia vs. India 1-4 India Super 4s


06 Sep 2025		 Chinese Taipei vs. Kazakhstan N/A   7th-8th Place Match
Korea vs. Malaysia N/A   Super 4s
India vs. China N/A   Super 4s


07 Sep 2025		 Japan vs. Bangladesh N/A   5th-6th Place Match
TBD vs. TBD N/A   3rd-4th Place Match
TBD vs. TBD N/A   Final

List of the Hockey Teams Participating in the Asian Champions Trophy 2025

  • Team Bangladesh: Md Abdullah, Tayab Ali, Rezaul Babu, Md. Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain, Hozifa Hossain, Amirul Islam, Ashraful Islam, Obidul Joy, Biplob Kujur, Nuruzzaman Noyon, Fazla Rabby, Md Saju, Roman Sarkar, Farhad Shetful, Mohammad Shuvo, Tanvir Siyam, Shohanur Sobuj
  • Team Japan: Raiki Fujishima, Yuto Higuchi, Kosei Kawabe, Yamato Kawahara, Yusuke Kawamura, Naru Kimura, Kisho Kuroda, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Ken Nagayoshi, Yosei Oba, Shogo Sasaki, Ryosuke Shinohara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Keita Watanabe, Hyota Yamada, Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki, Manabu Yamashita, Takashi Yoshikawa
  • Team South Korea: Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Baek Sunghyun, Cheon Min Su, Choi Chankyu, Jang Daehan, Jin Geonhyo, Kim Hyeongjin, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan, Kong Yoonho, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun, Lee Seungwoo, Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Rim Jinkang, Sim Jaewon, Son Dain, Yang Jihun
  • Team India: Abhishek, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Karthi Selvam, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
  • Team Kazakhstan: Altynbek Aitkaliyev, Yevgeniy Ashargin, Yerbolat Bakdauletov, Zhengis Beibitov, Arnur Dautaliyev, Agymtay Duisengazy, Rassul Duissengazy, Yerkebulan Dyussebekov, Nurym Karikul, Abylay Khamit, Darkhan Nurbatyr, Magzhan Nurmambet, Aman Yelubayev, Yerzhan Yelubayev, Daniyar Yerali, Rustam Yestemessov, Arsen Zhanat, Maxat Zhokenbayev
  • Team Malaysia: Abdul Rauf Muhajir, Akhimullah Anuar, Amirul Azahar, Abu Kamal Azrai, Syed Cholan, Ashran Hamsani, Faris Harizan, Najib Hassan, Shafiq Hassan, Arif Ishak, Faiz Jali, Marhan Jalil, Andywalfian Jeffrynus, Alfarico Liau, Syarman Mat, Mohamad Rafaizul, Hafizuddin Othman, Aiman Rozemi, Fitri Saari, Shello Silverius, Norsyafiq Sumantri
  • Team Chinese Taipei: Chang Chun-Yu, Chang Yu-Cheng, Chen Yuan-Fan, Chen Yung-Sheng, Chiu Ting-An, Hsieh Tsung-Yu, Hsu Ting-Shuo, Hu Jeng-Jian, Huang Chia-Ching, Huang Po-Hsiung, Li Chi-Hsuan, Liu Chin-Feng, Shih Tsung-Jen, Tsai Chang-Yu, Wang Yo-An, Wei Cheng-Ze, Wei Yu Hsien, Yu Shih-Chieh
  • Team China: Suozhu Ao, Xu Ao, Yang Ao, Benhai Chen, Chengfu Chen, Chongcong Chen, Qijun Chen, Shihao Du, Jiesheng Gao, Xiaolong Guo, Pengfei Li, Changliang Lin, Yuanlin Lu, Dihao Meng, Nan Meng, Yuanfeng Meng, Caiyu Wang, Weihao Wang, Jiebin Xu, Xiaojia Zhang

Asia Championship Hockey: Medal Standings

Pool A

Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt Res
1 India 3 3 0 0 22 5 17 9 WWW
2 China 3 1 1 1 8 7 1 4 LWD
3 Japan 3 1 1 1 11 5 6 4 WLD
4 Kazakhstan 3 0 0 3 1 35 -34 0 LLL

Pool B

Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt Res
1 Malaysia 3 3 0 0 23 2 21 9 WWW
2 Korea 3 2 0 1 13 5 8 6 WLW
3 Bangladesh 3 1 0 2 10 12 -2 3 LWL
4 Chinese Taipei 3 0 0 3 3 30 -27 0 LLL

Super4s Pool

Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt Res
1 India 2 1 1 0 6 3 3 4 DW
2 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 WL
3 China 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 LW
4 Korea 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 DL


Hero Asian Champions Trophy China 2025 Men's Hockey Total Stats

Team Goals Scored (GS) Goals Conceded (GC) Field Goals Scored (FGS) Penalty Corners Scored (PCS) Penalty Strokes Scored (PSS)
India 28 8 15 11 2
Malaysia 26 6 22 3 1
China 21 9 11 10 0
Bangladesh 15 13 6 8 1
Korea 15 10 9 4 2
Japan 13 5 9 4 0
Chinese Taipei 3 32 2 1 0
Kazakhstan 2 24 0 1 1

  • GS: Goals Scored
  • GC: Goals Conceded
  • FGS: Field Goals Scored
  • PCS: Penalty Corners Scored
  • PSS: Penalty Strokes Scored

