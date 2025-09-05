Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025: Schedule, Teams, Venue, Results, and Match Scores

The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025 is one of Asia's biggest hockey tournaments. It started on August 29 and will run till September 9, 2025. The matches are being held in Rajgir, Bihar, India. Eight top teams from Asia are competing for the title.
These teams are India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. Pakistan and Oman were originally part of the tournament but withdrew from it.
The teams are divided into two pools. The top two teams from each pool will move to the Super 4s round. From there, the best teams will qualify for the semi-finals and final. This tournament also acts as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.
Fans can expect exciting matches and intense competition. In this article, we'll take a look at the full schedule, team details, venue, match results, and scores from the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025.
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Full Schedule For Upcoming Matches
Here is the full schedule for the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2025, which will see elite teams from all over Asia vie for the coveted championship.
|Date
|Match
|Score
|Winner
|Match Type
|29 Aug 2025
|Malaysia vs. Bangladesh
|4-1
|Malaysia
|Pool Match
|Korea vs. Chinese Taipei
|7-0
|Korea
|Pool Match
|Japan vs. Kazakhstan
|7-0
|Japan
|Pool Match
|India vs. China
|4-3
|India
|Pool Match
|
30 Aug 2025
|Bangladesh vs. Chinese Taipei
|8-3
|Bangladesh
|Pool Match
|Korea vs. Malaysia
|1-4
|Malaysia
|Pool Match
|
31 Aug 2025
|China vs. Kazakhstan
|13-1
|China
|Pool Match
|Japan vs. India
|2-3
|India
|Pool Match
|
01 Sep 2025
|Bangladesh vs. Korea
|1-5
|Korea
|Pool Match
|Malaysia vs. Chinese Taipei
|15-0
|Malaysia
|Pool Match
|China vs. Japan
|2-2
|Tie
|Pool Match
|India vs. Kazakhstan
|15-0
|India
|Pool Match
|
03 Sep 2025
|Japan vs. Chinese Taipei
|2-0
|Japan
|5th-8th Place Semi-Final
|Malaysia vs. China
|2-0
|Malaysia
|Super 4s
|India vs. Korea
|2-2
|Tie
|Super 4s
|
04 Sep 2025
|Bangladesh vs. Kazakhstan
|5-1
|Bangladesh
|5th-8th Place Semi-Final
|Korea vs. China
|0-3
|China
|Super 4s
|Malaysia vs. India
|1-4
|India
|Super 4s
|
06 Sep 2025
|Chinese Taipei vs. Kazakhstan
|N/A
|7th-8th Place Match
|Korea vs. Malaysia
|N/A
|Super 4s
|India vs. China
|N/A
|Super 4s
|
07 Sep 2025
|Japan vs. Bangladesh
|N/A
|5th-6th Place Match
|TBD vs. TBD
|N/A
|3rd-4th Place Match
|TBD vs. TBD
|N/A
|Final
List of the Hockey Teams Participating in the Asian Champions Trophy 2025
- Team Bangladesh: Md Abdullah, Tayab Ali, Rezaul Babu, Md. Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Arshad Hossain, Hozifa Hossain, Amirul Islam, Ashraful Islam, Obidul Joy, Biplob Kujur, Nuruzzaman Noyon, Fazla Rabby, Md Saju, Roman Sarkar, Farhad Shetful, Mohammad Shuvo, Tanvir Siyam, Shohanur Sobuj
- Team Japan: Raiki Fujishima, Yuto Higuchi, Kosei Kawabe, Yamato Kawahara, Yusuke Kawamura, Naru Kimura, Kisho Kuroda, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Ken Nagayoshi, Yosei Oba, Shogo Sasaki, Ryosuke Shinohara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Keita Watanabe, Hyota Yamada, Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki, Manabu Yamashita, Takashi Yoshikawa
- Team South Korea: Bae Jongsuk, Bae Soung Min, Baek Sunghyun, Cheon Min Su, Choi Chankyu, Jang Daehan, Jin Geonhyo, Kim Hyeongjin, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Jaehan, Kong Yoonho, Lee Hyeseung, Lee Jungjun, Lee Seungwoo, Oh Seyong, Park Cheoleon, Rim Jinkang, Sim Jaewon, Son Dain, Yang Jihun
- Team India: Abhishek, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Karthi Selvam, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
- Team Kazakhstan: Altynbek Aitkaliyev, Yevgeniy Ashargin, Yerbolat Bakdauletov, Zhengis Beibitov, Arnur Dautaliyev, Agymtay Duisengazy, Rassul Duissengazy, Yerkebulan Dyussebekov, Nurym Karikul, Abylay Khamit, Darkhan Nurbatyr, Magzhan Nurmambet, Aman Yelubayev, Yerzhan Yelubayev, Daniyar Yerali, Rustam Yestemessov, Arsen Zhanat, Maxat Zhokenbayev
- Team Malaysia: Abdul Rauf Muhajir, Akhimullah Anuar, Amirul Azahar, Abu Kamal Azrai, Syed Cholan, Ashran Hamsani, Faris Harizan, Najib Hassan, Shafiq Hassan, Arif Ishak, Faiz Jali, Marhan Jalil, Andywalfian Jeffrynus, Alfarico Liau, Syarman Mat, Mohamad Rafaizul, Hafizuddin Othman, Aiman Rozemi, Fitri Saari, Shello Silverius, Norsyafiq Sumantri
- Team Chinese Taipei: Chang Chun-Yu, Chang Yu-Cheng, Chen Yuan-Fan, Chen Yung-Sheng, Chiu Ting-An, Hsieh Tsung-Yu, Hsu Ting-Shuo, Hu Jeng-Jian, Huang Chia-Ching, Huang Po-Hsiung, Li Chi-Hsuan, Liu Chin-Feng, Shih Tsung-Jen, Tsai Chang-Yu, Wang Yo-An, Wei Cheng-Ze, Wei Yu Hsien, Yu Shih-Chieh
- Team China: Suozhu Ao, Xu Ao, Yang Ao, Benhai Chen, Chengfu Chen, Chongcong Chen, Qijun Chen, Shihao Du, Jiesheng Gao, Xiaolong Guo, Pengfei Li, Changliang Lin, Yuanlin Lu, Dihao Meng, Nan Meng, Yuanfeng Meng, Caiyu Wang, Weihao Wang, Jiebin Xu, Xiaojia Zhang
Asia Championship Hockey: Medal Standings
Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team!— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) August 30, 2025
A thrilling 4–3 victory over China in the Asia Cup 2025 opener! Captain Harmanpreet Singh's hat-trick led the charge, securing a strong start for India in Rajgir, Bihar. Wishing the team continued success in the upcoming matches.… pic.twitter.com/k8mjHcOMmD
Pool A
|Pos
|Name
|P
|W
|D
|L
|ScF
|ScA
|PDiff
|Pt
|Res
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|5
|17
|9
|WWW
|2
|China
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|4
|LWD
|3
|Japan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|5
|6
|4
|WLD
|4
|Kazakhstan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|35
|-34
|0
|LLL
Pool B
|Pos
|Name
|P
|W
|D
|L
|ScF
|ScA
|PDiff
|Pt
|Res
|1
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|2
|21
|9
|WWW
|2
|Korea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|5
|8
|6
|WLW
|3
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|3
|LWL
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|30
|-27
|0
|LLL
Super4s Pool
|Pos
|Name
|P
|W
|D
|L
|ScF
|ScA
|PDiff
|Pt
|Res
|1
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|DW
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|WL
|3
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|LW
|4
|Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|DL
Hero Asian Champions Trophy China 2025 Men's Hockey Total Stats
|Team
|Goals Scored (GS)
|Goals Conceded (GC)
|Field Goals Scored (FGS)
|Penalty Corners Scored (PCS)
|Penalty Strokes Scored (PSS)
|India
|28
|8
|15
|11
|2
|Malaysia
|26
|6
|22
|3
|1
|China
|21
|9
|11
|10
|0
|Bangladesh
|15
|13
|6
|8
|1
|Korea
|15
|10
|9
|4
|2
|Japan
|13
|5
|9
|4
|0
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|32
|2
|1
|0
|Kazakhstan
|2
|24
|0
|1
|1
- GS: Goals Scored
- GC: Goals Conceded
- FGS: Field Goals Scored
- PCS: Penalty Corners Scored
- PSS: Penalty Strokes Scored
