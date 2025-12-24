Check India's Ranking in Different Global Indexes [Latest 2025 Ranks]

India is a rising global power with significant economic and technological strides. India's performance on global indices serves as a dynamic barometer of its development. India's global rankings reflect strong growth in areas like economy, innovation, and military while facing persistent challenges in human development, environment, and governance.

India's rank in global indexes as per the latest 2025 data shows India ranks highly in innovation (38th spot in the Global Innovation Index 2025) and economic growth, showcasing strong performance of Indian stock market indices like Nifty and Sensex. Whereas India showed mixed results and areas of concern in health (Global Hunger Index), gender equality, governance (Human Development Index), and environment (Climate Change Performance Index).

In this article, we shall look at India's rank in different global indexes for 2025.