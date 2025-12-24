CAT Result 2025
Check India's Ranking in Different Global Indexes [Latest 2025 Ranks]

By Roopashree Sharma
Dec 24, 2025, 13:08 IST

India excels in innovation and digital technology and is a major economic power with a high GDP. In this article, we explore the key ranking India holds across different global indexes in 2025.

India's rank in different global indexes (latest 2025 rankings)
India is a rising global power with significant economic and technological strides. India's performance on global indices serves as a dynamic barometer of its development. India's global rankings reflect strong growth in areas like economy, innovation, and military while facing persistent challenges in human development, environment, and governance. 

India's rank in global indexes as per the latest 2025 data shows India ranks highly in innovation (38th spot in the Global Innovation Index 2025) and economic growth, showcasing strong performance of Indian stock market indices like Nifty and Sensex. Whereas India showed mixed results and areas of concern in health (Global Hunger Index), gender equality, governance (Human Development Index), and environment (Climate Change Performance Index). 

In this article, we shall look at India's rank in different global indexes for 2025.

India's Rank in Different Global Indexes 2025

The table below compiles the list of India's rankings across different global indices in 2025. 

Index NamePublished ByIndia’s Rank (2025)Key Highlights / Parameters
Climate Change Performance Index 2025 Germanwatch, New Climate Institute, Climate Action Network 10th Tracks performance on GHG emissions, renewable energy, energy use, and climate policy.
QS World Future Skills Index 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 25th Measures readiness for future work: skills fit, academic readiness, and economic transformation.
Henley Passport Index 2025 International Air Transport Authority 85th Based on number of visa-free destinations for Indian passport holders.
Global Firepower Index 2025 Global Firepower 4th Assesses conventional military strength of 145 countries.
Global Terrorism Index 2024 Institute for Economics and Peace 14th Measures terrorism impact across 163 countries.
Global Innovation Index 2024 World Intellectual Property Organization 39th / 133 economies Evaluates innovation-driven development.
Global Hunger Index 2024 Concern Worldwide & Welt Hunger Hilfe 105th / 127 Tracks hunger through undernourishment, child wasting, stunting, and mortality.
World Competitiveness Index 2024 International Institute for Management Development 39th Evaluates how nations create long-term value and competitiveness.
Global Peace Index 2024 Institute for Economics and Peace 116th / 163 Assesses peace through conflict, safety, and militarization.
World Press Freedom Index 2024 Reporters Without Borders 162nd Measures freedom of the press and journalist safety.
World Air Quality Report 2024 IQAir 3rd (Most Polluted Country) Delhi remains the world’s most polluted capital city.
International Intellectual Property Index 2024 U.S. Chamber of Commerce 42nd / 55 economies Evaluates protection and enforcement of intellectual property.
Global Soft Power Index 2024 Brand Finance 29th Measures perception of national influence and reputation.
Human Development Index 2023–24 United Nations Development Programme 134th / 193 countries Based on life expectancy, education, and per-capita income.
Gender Inequality Index 2022 United Nations Development Programme 108th / 193 countries Measures disparity in health, empowerment, and labor participation.
World Happiness Report 2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network 126th Based on people’s perception of happiness and social well-being.
Corruption Perceptions Index 2023 Transparency International 93rd / 180 countries Ranks countries by perceived corruption in the public sector.
Rule of Law Index 2024 World Justice Project 79th Assesses justice, governance, and accountability.
Global Liveability Index 2024 Economist Intelligence Unit New Delhi & Mumbai: 141st Evaluates quality of life and living standards in 173 cities.
Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2024 UNDP & Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative India has 234 million people in multidimensional poverty.
Energy Transition Index 2024 World Economic Forum 63rd / 120 countries Compares nations’ energy performance and transition readiness.
World Economic Outlook 2024 International Monetary Fund India’s GDP growth projected at 6.5% in 2024 and 2025.
Global Remittances Inflow Report 2024 World Bank India received USD 129 billion, the highest globally.
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Report Oxford University Press India remains the world’s top arms importer (2019–23).
Logistics Performance Index 2023 World Bank 38th Measures efficiency of trade logistics and supply chains.

