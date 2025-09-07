Punjab Schools to Reopen on September 9: Check Official Notice and Details Here

Punjab Schools to Reopen on September 9: Punjab schools are getting ready to reopen following closures caused by heavy rains and floods. On September 8, only teachers and staff will visit schools to check buildings, clean classrooms, and make sure everything is safe for students. This careful preparation is important to make sure schools are ready and safe for students when they return.

District Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to conduct local school inspections. The DC may choose to keep a school closed for a little while longer if it has structural issues or has suffered significant flood damage. This guarantees that when students return to school, they won't be in any danger.