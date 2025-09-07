Punjab Schools to Reopen on September 9: Check Official Notice and Details Here

Punjab Schools to Reopen on September 9: Punjab schools are getting ready to reopen following closures caused by heavy rains and floods. On September 8, only teachers and staff will visit schools to check buildings, clean classrooms, and make sure everything is safe for students. This careful preparation is important to make sure schools are ready and safe for students when they return.
District Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to conduct local school inspections. The DC may choose to keep a school closed for a little while longer if it has structural issues or has suffered significant flood damage. This guarantees that when students return to school, they won't be in any danger.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਦਿਅਕ ਅਦਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲਣ ਸੰਬੰਧੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਹਿਦਾਇਤਾਂ— Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 7, 2025
1. ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਅਤੇ ਏਡਿਡ ਸਕੂਲ, ਕਾਲਜ ਅਤੇ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀਆਂ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ ਆਮ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਖੁੱਲਣਗੀਆਂ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੋਈ ਸਕੂਲ ਜਾਂ ਕਾਲਜ਼ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਸੰਬੰਧਿਤ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਡਿਪਟੀ…
If schools are found to be safe, students will return to classes on September 9. Schools have been closed since August 27 due to the heaviest floods Punjab has faced in the past 30 years. The floods have tragically claimed at least 43 lives, and many areas are still recovering.
The state government is taking all necessary measures to ensure that schools are safe, clean, and ready for students. Teachers and staff are diligently inspecting buildings, cleaning classrooms, and addressing any flood-related damage. The reopening represents a hopeful step toward restoring normal life for children and families in Punjab.
Parents and students should stay updated on any news about school safety. Authorities are keeping a close watch to make sure all schools reopen safely and without any problems.
