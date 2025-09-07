NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
CAT 2025 Registrations Close on Sept 13, Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

Sep 7, 2025, 10:56 IST

CAT 2025 registration has started on August 1, 2025, and will close on September 13, 2025. Students must register online at iimcat.ac.in, fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fees. The exam will be held on November 30, 2025, and admit cards will be available from November 5, 2025. Get complete details here.

CAT 2025 Registrations Will Close on Sept 13
CAT 2025 Registrations: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have started the CAT 2025 registration from August 1, 2025, to September 13. Students who want to take the exam can fill out the CAT application form online at the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates need to register online, then fill out the application form, upload their documents, and finally pay the fees. The last date to apply for CAT 2025 is September 13, 2025. Check this article for complete details.

Click here: REGISTRATION GUIDE

CAT 2025 Registrations: Key Highlights

Candidates need to complete and submit their CAT Application Form 2025 on or before September 13, 2025. Check table below for more detailed information:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025

Conducting Body

Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

Registration Start Date

August 1, 2025

Registration Last Date

September 13, 2025

CAT Application Form Link 2025

Apply Link

CAT Admit Card 2025

November 5, 2025

CAT 2025 Exam Date

November 30, 2025

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

iimcat.ac.in

Registration Steps

  • Online Registration

  • Form Filling 

  • Upload Documents 

  • Pay Fees

How to Apply for the CAT 2025 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the steps below to easily fill out their CAT 2025 application form at iimcat.ac.in:

Step 1: Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link:

  • If you are new, click New Candidate Registration to create a User ID and Password.

  • If you already registered, click Registered Candidate / Login and enter your User ID and Password.

Step 3: Fill the application form

  • Fill all sections of the form: Personal Details, Academics, Work Experience, Programmes, Test City, and Declaration.

  • You can save and continue later, but make sure all mandatory fields (marked *) are filled before submission

Step 4: Upload required documents
Upload scanned copies of:

  • Recent passport-size photo (white background, not older than 6 months)

  • Signature

  • Category / EWS / NC-OBC / SC / ST certificate if applicable

  • Scribe affidavit (only if you are using a scribe)

Step 5: Pay the application fee

  • Pay online using the available payment gateways. Keep the Payment Transaction Number safe after payment. 

  • Fee (as per official notification): ₹2,600 for General / OBC / EWS; ₹1,300 for SC / ST / PwD.

Step 6: Preview, submit & save confirmation
Preview your full form before payment. After successful payment and submission you will receive a confirmation email and a read-only application summary. No changes are allowed after submission, print/save the confirmation for your records.

CAT 2025 Application Fee

Candidates applying for CAT 2025 must pay the registration fee online. The fee amount depends on the category of the candidate. Check the details below:

Category

Registration Fee

Important Note

SC / ST / PwD

Rs. 1300

Must upload a valid SC/ST/PwD certificate at the time of registration

All Other Candidates

Rs. 2600

One-time fee only, irrespective of the number of IIMs applied for

Latest Education News