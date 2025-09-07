CAT 2025 Registrations Close on Sept 13, Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

CAT 2025 Registrations: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have started the CAT 2025 registration from August 1, 2025, to September 13. Students who want to take the exam can fill out the CAT application form online at the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
Candidates need to register online, then fill out the application form, upload their documents, and finally pay the fees. The last date to apply for CAT 2025 is September 13, 2025. Check this article for complete details.
CAT 2025 Registrations: Key Highlights
Candidates need to complete and submit their CAT Application Form 2025 on or before September 13, 2025. Check table below for more detailed information:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)
|
Registration Start Date
|
August 1, 2025
|
Registration Last Date
|
September 13, 2025
|
CAT Application Form Link 2025
|
CAT Admit Card 2025
|
November 5, 2025
|
CAT 2025 Exam Date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
iimcat.ac.in
|
Registration Steps
|
How to Apply for the CAT 2025 Application Form?
Candidates can follow the steps below to easily fill out their CAT 2025 application form at iimcat.ac.in:
Step 1: Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the registration link:
-
If you are new, click New Candidate Registration to create a User ID and Password.
-
If you already registered, click Registered Candidate / Login and enter your User ID and Password.
Step 3: Fill the application form
-
Fill all sections of the form: Personal Details, Academics, Work Experience, Programmes, Test City, and Declaration.
-
You can save and continue later, but make sure all mandatory fields (marked *) are filled before submission
Step 4: Upload required documents
Upload scanned copies of:
-
Recent passport-size photo (white background, not older than 6 months)
-
Signature
-
Category / EWS / NC-OBC / SC / ST certificate if applicable
- Scribe affidavit (only if you are using a scribe)
Step 5: Pay the application fee
-
Pay online using the available payment gateways. Keep the Payment Transaction Number safe after payment.
-
Fee (as per official notification): ₹2,600 for General / OBC / EWS; ₹1,300 for SC / ST / PwD.
Step 6: Preview, submit & save confirmation
Preview your full form before payment. After successful payment and submission you will receive a confirmation email and a read-only application summary. No changes are allowed after submission, print/save the confirmation for your records.
CAT 2025 Application Fee
Candidates applying for CAT 2025 must pay the registration fee online. The fee amount depends on the category of the candidate. Check the details below:
|
Category
|
Registration Fee
|
Important Note
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
Rs. 1300
|
Must upload a valid SC/ST/PwD certificate at the time of registration
|
All Other Candidates
|
Rs. 2600
|
One-time fee only, irrespective of the number of IIMs applied for
