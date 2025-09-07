CAT 2025 Registrations Close on Sept 13, Check Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

CAT 2025 Registrations: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have started the CAT 2025 registration from August 1, 2025, to September 13. Students who want to take the exam can fill out the CAT application form online at the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates need to register online, then fill out the application form, upload their documents, and finally pay the fees. The last date to apply for CAT 2025 is September 13, 2025. Check this article for complete details.

CAT 2025 Registrations: Key Highlights

Candidates need to complete and submit their CAT Application Form 2025 on or before September 13, 2025. Check table below for more detailed information: