Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025: Merit List Releasing Today; Check Steps to Download Here

Sep 6, 2025, 12:34 IST

MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is releasing the MAH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025 merit list today, September 6, 2025. Students can check their status on medicalug2025.mahacet.org. The merit list is based on candidate information and documents, and it includes state quota seats in government, corporation, and government-aided colleges, as well as quota seats in private and minority colleges.

MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MAH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admission 2025 merit list today, September 6, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check their status at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. The merit list was formulated on the basis of the candidate information and documents uploaded.

MH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries all the important points related to MH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

medicalug2025.mahacet.org

State 

Maharashtra 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Programmes

BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery

BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery

BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

MH NEET UG AYUSH 2025 merit list release date 

September 6, 2025

MH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates will need to check the important dates related to Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG Admission 2025 here: 

Event 

Date(s) 

MH NEET UG AYUSH 2025 merit list release date 

September 6, 2025

CAP Round 1 selection list release date 

September 12, 2025

CAP Round 1 seat matrix release date

September 8, 2025

CAP Round 1 choice filling dates 

September 8 - 10, 2025 till 6PM

CAP Round 1 Selection list release date 

September 12, 2025

How to Check MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their merit status for MH NEET UG AYUSH 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 merit list link
  3. In the login window, enter your NEET UG 2025 credentials
  4. Check your status, including program and institute
  5. Download the provisional allotment letter for college reporting and future reference

The provisional state merit list covers state quota seats in government, corporation, and government-aided colleges, plus quota seats in private and minority colleges.

