Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH 2025: Merit List Releasing Today; Check Steps to Download Here

MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MAH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Admission 2025 merit list today, September 6, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check their status at medicalug2025.mahacet.org. The merit list was formulated on the basis of the candidate information and documents uploaded.
MH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries all the important points related to MH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
medicalug2025.mahacet.org
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Programmes
|
BAMS: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
BHMS: Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
BUMS: Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery
|
MH NEET UG AYUSH 2025 merit list release date
|
September 6, 2025
LATEST NEWS | NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling at mcc.nic.in; Details here
MH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025 Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the important dates related to Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG Admission 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
MH NEET UG AYUSH 2025 merit list release date
|
September 6, 2025
|
CAP Round 1 selection list release date
|
September 12, 2025
|
CAP Round 1 seat matrix release date
|
September 8, 2025
|
CAP Round 1 choice filling dates
|
September 8 - 10, 2025 till 6PM
|
CAP Round 1 Selection list release date
|
September 12, 2025
LATEST NEWS | AP ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration to Close Today; Check Important Details Here
How to Check MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their merit status for MH NEET UG AYUSH 2025:
Related Stories
- Visit the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 merit list link
- In the login window, enter your NEET UG 2025 credentials
- Check your status, including program and institute
- Download the provisional allotment letter for college reporting and future reference
The provisional state merit list covers state quota seats in government, corporation, and government-aided colleges, plus quota seats in private and minority colleges.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation