AP ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration to Close Today; Check Important Details Here

AP ICET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration window today, September 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register for the counselling at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights Candidates can check the following important points related to AP ICET 2025: Overview Details Event name AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration Board name Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Exam name Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Academic year 2025-26 Official website icet-sche.aptonline.in State Andhra Pradesh Programmes MBA MCA Level Postgraduate Fee General, OBC: INR 1200 SC, ST, PwD: INR 600

AP ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates Candidates will need to keep up with the counselling schedule to not miss out on deadlines. The following table carries all the important dates of AP ICET 2025: Event Date AP ICET 2025 Counselling Phase 2 registration last date September 6, 2025 AP ICET 2025 Counselling certificate verification September 7, 2025 Web options entry last date September 8, 2025 How to Register for AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AP ICET 2nd counselling 2025: Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in On the homepage, click on 'Candidate Registration' under forms section In the window, enter AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth Press the 'Submit' button Fill the application form Upload scanned copies of the required documents Pay the application fee as per your category online Save and download the payment confirmation page