AP ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration to Close Today; Check Important Details Here

AP ICET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration window today, September 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register for the counselling at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following important points related to AP ICET 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Exam name
|
Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
icet-sche.aptonline.in
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Programmes
|
MBA
MCA
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Fee
|
General, OBC: INR 1200
SC, ST, PwD: INR 600
AP ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates will need to keep up with the counselling schedule to not miss out on deadlines. The following table carries all the important dates of AP ICET 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
AP ICET 2025 Counselling Phase 2 registration last date
|
September 6, 2025
|
AP ICET 2025 Counselling certificate verification
|
September 7, 2025
|
Web options entry last date
|
September 8, 2025
How to Register for AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AP ICET 2nd counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on 'Candidate Registration' under forms section
- In the window, enter AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth
- Press the ‘Submit’ button
- Fill the application form
- Upload scanned copies of the required documents
- Pay the application fee as per your category online
- Save and download the payment confirmation page
List of Important Documents for AP ICET Counselling 2025
Candidates will need to upload the following documents for AP ICET Counselling 2025 registration:
- AP ICET 2025 hall ticket
- AP ICET 2025 rank card
- Transfer Certificate
- Degree marks memos
- Degree provisional certificate
- Intermediate/diploma marks memo
- SSC or equivalent marks memo
- Study certificates from Class 9 to degree
- Residence certificate for private candidates of AP state
- Residence certificate in AP for 10 years
- Valid income certificate/ ration card
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (if applicable)
- Local status certificate, if applicable
