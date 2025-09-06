NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
AP ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Registration to Close Today; Check Important Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 6, 2025, 11:46 IST

AP ICET Counselling 2025: The registration window for Phase 2 of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Counselling 2025 closes today, September 6, 2025. Candidates can register on the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Registration to close today, September 6, 2025.
AP ICET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration window today, September 6, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register for the counselling at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following important points related to AP ICET 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 registration

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Exam name 

Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icet-sche.aptonline.in

State 

Andhra Pradesh 

Programmes 

MBA

MCA

Level 

Postgraduate 

Fee 

General, OBC: INR 1200 

SC, ST, PwD: INR 600

AP ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates will need to keep up with the counselling schedule to not miss out on deadlines. The following table carries all the important dates of AP ICET 2025: 

Event 

Date 

AP ICET 2025 Counselling Phase 2 registration last date 

September 6, 2025

AP ICET 2025 Counselling certificate verification 

September 7, 2025 

Web options entry last date 

September 8, 2025

How to Register for AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 2?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for AP ICET 2nd counselling 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on 'Candidate Registration' under forms section
  3. In the window, enter AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Press the ‘Submit’ button
  5. Fill the application form 
  6. Upload scanned copies of the required documents
  7. Pay the application fee as per your category online 
  8. Save and download the payment confirmation page 

List of Important Documents for AP ICET Counselling 2025

Candidates will need to upload the following documents for AP ICET Counselling 2025 registration:

  • AP ICET 2025 hall ticket
  • AP ICET 2025 rank card
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Degree marks memos
  • Degree provisional certificate
  • Intermediate/diploma marks memo
  • SSC or equivalent marks memo
  • Study certificates from Class 9 to degree
  • Residence certificate for private candidates of AP state
  • Residence certificate in AP for 10 years
  • Valid income certificate/ ration card 
  • Caste certificate (if applicable) 
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (if applicable)
  • Local status certificate, if applicable

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News.

    ... Read More

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling

