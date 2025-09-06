NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling at mcc.nic.in; Details here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling window on September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register and fill their choices till September 9, 2025 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates must register online till September 9, 2025 and follow the mentioned schedule to stay updated on the counselling process.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
|
Round 2 registrations
|
September 4, 2025
|
Round 2 choice filling
|
September 5 - 9, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the following important dates related to NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Seat matrix release date
|
September 3, 2025
|
Round 2 registration
|
September 4 - 9, 2025
|
Round 2 fee payment
|
September 4 - 9, 2025 by 3 PM
|
Round 2 choice filling
|
September 5 - 9, 2025 by 11:55 PM
|
Round 2 choice locking
|
September 9, 2025 from 4 PM - 11:55 PM
|
Seat allotment dates
|
September 10 - 11, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment result date
|
September 12, 2025
|
Reporting and joining dates
|
September 13 - 19, 2025
|
Candidates verification dates for institutes
|
September 20 - 21, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 UPDATED Schedule
How to Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling?
Candidates who are eligible for the round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for choice filling:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
- Scroll down to press on ‘New Registration 2025’
- In the registration window, enter your login details
- Press on ‘Sign In’
- NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling link will be available
- Place your choices in order of preference
- Press on submit
- Download the page for further reference
DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Candidate Registration
