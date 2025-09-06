NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling at mcc.nic.in; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 6, 2025, 08:45 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MCC has started the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling window from September 5 to September 9, 2025. Candidates should visit mcc.nic.in to register and fill their choices, adhering to the counselling schedule and deadlines.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling started on September 5, 2025.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling window on September 5, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register and fill their choices till September 9, 2025 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates must register online till September 9, 2025 and follow the mentioned schedule to stay updated on the counselling process. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS
BDS

Round 2 registrations 

September 4, 2025

Round 2 choice filling 

September 5 - 9, 2025 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Candidates will need to check the following important dates related to NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Seat matrix release date 

September 3, 2025

Round 2 registration 

September 4 - 9, 2025

Round 2 fee payment

September 4 - 9, 2025 by 3 PM

Round 2 choice filling 

September 5 - 9, 2025 by 11:55 PM

Round 2 choice locking 

September 9, 2025 from 4 PM - 11:55 PM

Seat allotment dates 

September 10 - 11, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result date 

September 12, 2025

Reporting and joining dates 

September 13 - 19, 2025

Candidates verification dates for institutes 

September 20 - 21, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 UPDATED Schedule

How to Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling?

Candidates who are eligible for the round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply online for choice filling: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘UG Medical’
  3. Scroll down to press on ‘New Registration 2025’
  4. In the registration window, enter your login details
  5. Press on ‘Sign In’ 
  6. NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling link will be available
  7. Place your choices in order of preference
  8. Press on submit
  9. Download the page for further reference

DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Candidate Registration

