Who is Shigeru Ishiba? Career, Political Journey and his Achievements

Less than a year after assuming office, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his retirement on Sunday. This comes after a series of electoral failures that rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) hold on power. Once promising to make Japan "smile again," Ishiba, 68, declared his resignation following his party's historic loss in the July parliamentary elections. It was the third straight defeat under his leadership, after defeats in a lower house by-election in October and in local elections in Tokyo in June. As reported by AP, his decision was made in advance of an LDP gathering on Monday to decide whether to hold an early leadership election, which is essentially a vote of no confidence. On his fifth try, Shigeru Ishiba, who joined parliament in 1986 after working in banking, was elected party leader in September 2024 with the pledge to "make Japan smile again."

Who is Shigeru Ishiba? Born in Yazu Town, Tottori Prefecture, on February 4, 1957, Ishiba received his law degree from Keio University's Faculty of Law. In October 2024, he was appointed as Japan's 102nd prime minister. He had previously been elected to the House of Representatives in the 49th General Election in October 2021 and the 48th General Election in October 2017. Shigeru Ishiba Career During the 3rd Abe Cabinet (Reshuffled), Ishiba also served as Minister of State for National Strategic Special Zones from December 2014 to August 2016 and Minister in charge of Overcoming Population Decline and Vitalizing the Local Economy in Japan. He was previously appointed Minister of State for National Strategic Special Zones and Minister in charge of Overcoming Population Decline and Vitalizing the Local Economy in Japan in September 2014. He served in both the 2nd Abe Cabinet (Reshuffled) and the 3rd Abe Cabinet until October 2015.

He was named the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) secretary-general in December 2012, and he served in that capacity until September 2014. Ishiba had previously been the Chairperson of LDP's Policy Research Council from September 2009 until September 2011. Shigeru Ishiba's Political Journey He was a "lone wolf" in his party for a long time, but in September 2024, he eventually gained the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on his fifth try. However, his brief term was characterized by difficult tariff talks with US President Donald Trump and growing public outrage over stagnant earnings and skyrocketing costs. As consumers struggled with constrained salaries and sluggish economic development, support for his government gradually decreased.