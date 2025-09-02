SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Download SBI JA PET Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in - Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The admit card has been released for all candidates who have opted for Pre-Examination Training (PET) during the registration process. The Pre-Exam Training is conducted free of cost for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories, as it grants access to training resources designed to enhance exam readiness. The SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 contains candidates' details such as registration number, roll number, and training centre details such as training timings and subjects included in the training centre address. SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 OUT The SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 has been released for all candidates who opted for Pre-Examination Training (PET) during the SBI Clerk application process. This admit card is exclusively released for candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen. Candidates can now download the SBI PET Call Letter 2025 from the official website using their registration number and password.

Also Check, SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Link Active SBI has activated the link to download the Clerk PET Hall Ticket from its official website, sbi.co.in. The training sessions are scheduled at designated centres across India, which provides hands-on experience with the SBI Clerk Prelims exam pattern, time management strategies, and subject-wise guidance. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025. SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Active Link SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: Overview SBI has released the Pre-Examination Training admit card for the Recruitment of Junior Associates in State Bank of India Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06 dated 06.08.2025. Check the table for SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details Conducting Authority State Bank of India (SBI) Applicable Categories SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, ExSM Training Type Pre-Examination Training (PET) Download Portal sbi.co.in/careers Login Credentials Registration Number & Date of Birth Documents to Carry PET Admit Card, Valid Photo ID Purpose of PET Familiarize candidates with exam pattern, boost confidence Next Step SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 - Steps to Download Here Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the SBI JA PET Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in/careers

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)”

Select “Download PET Call Letter”

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click Submit and download your admit card

Print a copy and keep it safe for training day What are Details Mentioned on SBI JA PET Admit Card 2025? Before downloading the SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 candidates must verify all the details mentioned in the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025. Check the details below

Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Registration Number

PET Venue and Address

Date and Time of Training

Photograph and Signature

Instructions for PET Day

Who can Download SBI Clerk PET Admit Card 2025? SBI conducts the Pre Exam Trainining for all reserved category candidates. Candidates who opted for PET while filling the online application process are eligible to download the admit card. This training is not mandatory but highly recommended for those seeking additional support before the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025. SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date The SBI JA Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21, 27, and 28, 2025 and the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 can be released 7 days before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the admit card by providing their registration number and password. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. SBI Clerk PET Exam Date 2025