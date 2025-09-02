SBI PO Mains 2025: Exam Confirmed for September 13th, Admit Card Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. As per the official notice released by SBI, the SBI PO Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025. SBI will release the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025, 7-10 days before, on its official website for all the candidates who were declared successful in the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared on September 1, 2025.

With the SBI PO Mains 2025 date now officially announced, candidates must shift gears and focus on preparing themselves for the Mains examination, which requires a deeper understanding of reasoning, data interpretation, banking awareness, and English.

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025

The exam date for the SBI PO Mains Exam was released on the official website of SBI. The SBI PO Mains Exam consists of subjects such as Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language and a descriptive paper. The SBI PO Mains exam will be conducted on September 13, 2025.