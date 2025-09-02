SBI PO Mains 2025: Exam Confirmed for September 13th, Admit Card Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. As per the official notice released by SBI, the SBI PO Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2025. SBI will release the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025, 7-10 days before, on its official website for all the candidates who were declared successful in the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared on September 1, 2025.
With the SBI PO Mains 2025 date now officially announced, candidates must shift gears and focus on preparing themselves for the Mains examination, which requires a deeper understanding of reasoning, data interpretation, banking awareness, and English.
SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025
The exam date for the SBI PO Mains Exam was released on the official website of SBI. The SBI PO Mains Exam consists of subjects such as Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language and a descriptive paper. The SBI PO Mains exam will be conducted on September 13, 2025.
SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
The State Bank of India has officially released the SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, under Advt. No. CRPD/PO/2025-26/04. As per the latest update, the SBI PO Mains Exam will be conducted on September 13, 2025. Candidates who successfully cleared the prelims conducted on 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025 can now download the official notice and begin focused preparation for the Mains stage. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025 official notice.
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2025
SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025
The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released in the first week of September, ahead of the scheduled mains exam on 13th September 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary exam will be able to download their SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2025 from the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The admit card is an important document and contains vital information such as the exam centre address, reporting time, shift details, and candidate credentials. To download the SBI PO Mains Admit Card, candidates need to enter their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation