SBI PO Prelims Result, SBI PO Result 2025, sbi.co.in 2025: The State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on September 1, 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, shortlisting candidates for the mains examination. The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 and the candidates are eagerly waiting for the SBI PO Result 2025. The SBI PO Pre result 2025 has been declared after completing the normalisation process and contains the qualifying status, sectional scores, and total marks obtained by each candidate. Candidates can check their result after clicking on the direct link below by providing their registration number and password. SBI PO Result 2025 OUT SBI has released the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 for 541 vacancies. Qualified candidates will now proceed to the SBI PO Mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. The SBI PO result contains the qualifying status of candidates, sectional and overall scores, and the category-wise cut-off marks.

SBI PO Result 2025 Link Active SBI has activated the link to download the SBI PO Result 2025 for Prelims exam. Candidates who attempted the online examination conducted in August 2025 can now check their results by logging into the official website using their registration details, such as registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025. SBI PO Result 2025 Active Link SBI PO Pre Result 2025: Overview The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 has been released for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. The result wasreleased on September 1, 2025, after completing the normalisation process to ensure fairness across multiple exam shifts and difficulty levels. Check the table below for SBI PO Pre Result 2025 Key Highlights Aspect Details Result Status Officially Released (September 1, 2025) Official Website sbi.co.in Login Credentials Registration Number/Roll Number + Date of Birth/Password Prelims Exam Dates August 4-5, 2025 Total Vacancies 541 (500 regular + 41 backlog) Next Stage Mains Examination (September 2025) Selection Process Prelims Mains Psychometric Test Interview

How to Check SBI PO Result 2025? Candidates can check the SBI PO Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025. Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

On the homepage click on the Careers button, then on SBI PO 2025 Recruitment

Now click on the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 and enter details such as registration number and date of birth

SBI PO Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and download it for future reference SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 The SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 is also released along with the result. Candidates can check their score in each subject, such as English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning, by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Importantly, the scorecard also contains the minimum qualifying marks and category-wise cut-off.

Also Check, SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025 SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Selection Process The selection process for SBI Probationary Officer (PO) is conducted in multiple stages, beginning with a Preliminary Examination, followed by the Main Examination and Phase III tests. The Preliminary Examination is a one-hour test comprising 100 objective-type questions (1 mark each) from three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. Candidates who qualify proceed to the Main Examination, which has two parts. The first part is a 3-hour objective test with 170 questions carrying a total of 200 marks, covering: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Data Analysis & Interpretation

General Awareness (with a focus on Economy and Banking)

English Language The second part is a Descriptive Paper designed to assess candidates’ communication skills through tasks such as essay writing, report writing, situation analysis, and précis writing. This section carries 50 marks and is conducted for 30 minutes.

Both the objective test and the descriptive paper together form Phase II of the selection process. SBI PO Result 2025: What’s Next for Prelims Qualified Candidates? The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 is now declared on September 1, 2025 and candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam will be called for phase, i.e., the SBI PO Mains Examination 2025. Selected candidates in the SBI PO Prelims 2025 must start preparing for the mains, which includes both objective and descriptive sections. The descriptive test will assess letter and essay writing skills. Alongside preparation, candidates must also regularly check the official SBI website for updates on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025, which will be released approximately 7–10 days before the exam date. SBI PO Result 2025: Number of Vacancies to be filled