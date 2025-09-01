IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Mohd Salman
Sep 1, 2025, 21:27 IST

SBI PO Result 2025, SBI PO Prelims Result 2025, sbi.co.in Result 2025: SBI has released the PO Prelims Result 2025 at sbi.co.in. Candidates can check their scores using their registration number and date of birth. The result contains sectional marks and cutoff. Qualified aspirants will appear for the Mains exam in September. Direct link to download the scorecard is now active on the official portal.

Check SBI PO Prelims Result at sbi.co.in - Steps and Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Result, SBI PO Result 2025, sbi.co.in 2025: The State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on September 1, 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, shortlisting candidates for the mains examination. The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 4 and August 5, 2025 and the candidates are eagerly waiting for the SBI PO Result 2025.

The SBI PO Pre result 2025 has been declared after completing the normalisation process and contains the qualifying status, sectional scores, and total marks obtained by each candidate. Candidates can check their result after clicking on the direct link below by providing their registration number and password.

SBI PO Result 2025 OUT

SBI has released the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 for 541 vacancies. Qualified candidates will now proceed to the SBI PO Mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted in September 2025. The SBI PO result contains the qualifying status of candidates, sectional and overall scores, and the category-wise cut-off marks.

SBI PO Result 2025 Link Active

SBI has activated the link to download the SBI PO Result 2025 for Prelims exam. Candidates who attempted the online examination conducted in August 2025 can now check their results by logging into the official website using their registration details, such as registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025

Active Link

SBI PO Pre Result 2025: Overview

The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 has been released for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. The result wasreleased on September 1, 2025, after completing the normalisation process to ensure fairness across multiple exam shifts and difficulty levels. Check the table below for SBI PO Pre Result 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Result Status

Officially Released (September 1, 2025)

Official Website

sbi.co.in

Login Credentials

Registration Number/Roll Number + Date of Birth/Password

Prelims Exam Dates

August 4-5, 2025

Total Vacancies

541 (500 regular + 41 backlog)

Next Stage

Mains Examination (September 2025)

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Psychometric Test 

Interview

How to Check SBI PO Result 2025?

Candidates can check the SBI PO Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage click on the Careers button, then on SBI PO 2025 Recruitment
  • Now click on the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 and enter details such as registration number and date of birth
  • SBI PO Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference

SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2025

The SBI PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 is also released along with the result. Candidates can check their score in each subject, such as English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning, by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Importantly, the scorecard also contains the minimum qualifying marks and category-wise cut-off.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for SBI Probationary Officer (PO) is conducted in multiple stages, beginning with a Preliminary Examination, followed by the Main Examination and Phase III tests. 

The Preliminary Examination is a one-hour test comprising 100 objective-type questions (1 mark each) from three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who qualify proceed to the Main Examination, which has two parts. The first part is a 3-hour objective test with 170 questions carrying a total of 200 marks, covering:

  • Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
  • Data Analysis & Interpretation
  • General Awareness (with a focus on Economy and Banking)
  • English Language

The second part is a Descriptive Paper designed to assess candidates’ communication skills through tasks such as essay writing, report writing, situation analysis, and précis writing. This section carries 50 marks and is conducted for 30 minutes.

Both the objective test and the descriptive paper together form Phase II of the selection process.

SBI PO Result 2025: What’s Next for Prelims Qualified Candidates?

The SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 is now declared on September 1, 2025 and candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam will be called for phase, i.e., the SBI PO Mains Examination 2025. Selected candidates in the SBI PO Prelims 2025 must start preparing for the mains, which includes both objective and descriptive sections. The descriptive test will assess letter and essay writing skills. Alongside preparation, candidates must also regularly check the official SBI website for updates on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025, which will be released approximately 7–10 days before the exam date.

SBI PO Result 2025: Number of Vacancies to be filled

After the release of the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025, the SBI will conduct Mains exam to fill 541 vacancies, which includes 500 regular vacancies and 41 backlog positions, making the 2025
The recruitment process consists of a three-tier structure such as Prelims, Mains, and Interview/Group Exercises. The SBI PO 2025 vacancies consist of various zones and categories, with reservation norms applied as per government guidelines.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: 

