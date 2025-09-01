IBPS RRB Notification 2025 OUT for Office Assistant & Assistant Manager Post: Apply Online at ibps.in till Sept 21

IBPS RRB Notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Notification 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates on Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS has released a total of 13217 vacancies for Office Assistants (Clerks) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 21, 2025.

Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree in any discipline and are 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply online for the IBPS RRB Notification 2025. Continue reading this article to learn more about the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 for Office Assistants and Assistant Managers.

IBPS RRB Notification 2025 OUT

The IBPS RRB Notification 2025 is officially out for Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts across India’s Regional Rural Banks. The online registration for IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2025 and IBPS RRB Assistant Manager 2025 begins on September 1, 2025, and the window will remain open till September 21, 2025. Candidates can apply for multiple posts, provided they meet the IBPS RRB eligibility criteria 2025, which includes age limits, educational qualifications, and local language proficiency.