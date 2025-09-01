IBPS RRB Notification 2025 OUT for Office Assistant & Assistant Manager Post: Apply Online at ibps.in till Sept 21

IBPS RRB Notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Notification 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates on Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS has released a total of 13217 vacancies for Office Assistants (Clerks) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 21, 2025.
Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree in any discipline and are 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply online for the IBPS RRB Notification 2025. Continue reading this article to learn more about the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 for Office Assistants and Assistant Managers.
IBPS RRB Notification 2025 OUT
The IBPS RRB Notification 2025 is officially out for Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts across India’s Regional Rural Banks. The online registration for IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2025 and IBPS RRB Assistant Manager 2025 begins on September 1, 2025, and the window will remain open till September 21, 2025. Candidates can apply for multiple posts, provided they meet the IBPS RRB eligibility criteria 2025, which includes age limits, educational qualifications, and local language proficiency.
IBPS RRB Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for IBPS RRB 2025 must meet the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as education qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS RRB Notification 2025.
IBPS RRB Notification 2025
IBPS RRB Notification 2025: Overview
The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Notification 2025 and IBPS RRB Assistant Manager Notification 2025 have been released at ibps.in. Candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 21, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS RRB Notification 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Organization
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Exam Name
IBPS RRB CRP XIV
Posts
Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale I, II, III
Total Vacancies
13,217
Application Dates
September 1 to September 21, 2025
Prelims Exam Dates
PO: Nov 22–23, Clerk: Dec 6, 7, 13, 14
Mains Exam Dates
PO: Dec 28, Clerk: Feb 2026
Interview Dates
Jan–Feb 2026 (for Officer Scale I, II, III)
Selection Process
Prelims, Mains, Interview (varies by post)
Official Website
ibps.in
IBPS RRB Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies in Regional Rural Banks must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit which varies as per post. Check the details below
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Age Limit: 18–28 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline
Skills: Local language proficiency and computer literacy
Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager)
Age Limit: 18–30 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline (preference for Agriculture, IT, Law, etc.)
Officer Scale II (Manager)
Age Limit: 21–32 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks
Experience: 1–2 years in relevant field
Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)
Age Limit: 21–40 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks
Experience: Minimum 5 years as a bank officer
