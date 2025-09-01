IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
IBPS RRB Notification 2025 OUT for Office Assistant & Assistant Manager Post: Apply Online at ibps.in till Sept 21

By Mohd Salman
Sep 1, 2025, 12:30 IST

IBPS RRB Notification 2025: IBPS has released the RRB Notification 2025 for 13,217 vacancies across Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts. Eligible candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 21. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Direct link to download the official notification pdf provided here

IBPS RRB Notification 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB Notification 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates on Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). IBPS has released a total of 13217 vacancies for Office Assistants (Clerks) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 21, 2025.
Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree in any discipline and are 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply online for the IBPS RRB Notification 2025. Continue reading this article to learn more about the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 for Office Assistants and Assistant Managers.

The IBPS RRB Notification 2025 is officially out for Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts across India’s Regional Rural Banks. The online registration for IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2025 and IBPS RRB Assistant Manager 2025 begins on September 1, 2025, and the window will remain open till September 21, 2025. Candidates can apply for multiple posts, provided they meet the IBPS RRB eligibility criteria 2025, which includes age limits, educational qualifications, and local language proficiency.

Candidates interested in applying for IBPS RRB 2025 must meet the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as education qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS RRB Notification 2025.

IBPS RRB Notification 2025: Overview

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant Notification 2025 and IBPS RRB Assistant Manager Notification 2025 have been released at ibps.in. Candidates can apply online between September 1 and September 21, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS RRB Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organization

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Exam Name

IBPS RRB CRP XIV

Posts

Office Assistant (Clerk), Officer Scale I, II, III

Total Vacancies

13,217

Application Dates

September 1 to September 21, 2025

Prelims Exam Dates

PO: Nov 22–23, Clerk: Dec 6, 7, 13, 14

Mains Exam Dates

PO: Dec 28, Clerk: Feb 2026

Interview Dates

Jan–Feb 2026 (for Officer Scale I, II, III)

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Interview (varies by post)

Official Website

ibps.in

IBPS RRB Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies in Regional Rural Banks must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit which varies as per post. Check the details below

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
Age Limit: 18–28 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline
Skills: Local language proficiency and computer literacy

Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager)
Age Limit: 18–30 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline (preference for Agriculture, IT, Law, etc.)

Officer Scale II (Manager)
Age Limit: 21–32 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks
Experience: 1–2 years in relevant field

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)
Age Limit: 21–40 years
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks
Experience: Minimum 5 years as a bank officer

 

