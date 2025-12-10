RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course (A and B) Previous Year Question Paper, Download Last 5 Year Papers PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 10, 2025, 11:53 IST

Practicing with CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course Previous Year Question Papers is crucial for exam preparation. These papers help students grasp the latest exam pattern, important topics, and frequently asked questions for both Course A and B, clarifying the marking scheme and difficulty level. Regular practice improves writing skills, grammar, and time management, acting as a reliable tool to assess preparation, pinpoint weak areas, and ultimately boost confidence for a 90+ score in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course Previous Year Question Papers
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course Previous Year Question PapersPreparing for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam becomes much easier when students practice with CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course Previous Year Question Papers. These papers help students understand the latest exam pattern, important chapters, and the types of questions that are frequently repeated in board exams. Whether you are studying Hindi Course A or Course B, solving past year papers can give you a clear idea of the marking scheme and difficulty level.

Regular practice of Class 10 Hindi previous year question papers also helps students improve their writing skills, grammar accuracy, and time management. These papers serve as a reliable study tool to evaluate your preparation and identify weak areas before the final exam. With consistent practice, students can boost their confidence and increase their chances of scoring 90+ marks in the CBSE Class 10 Hindi board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course Previous Year Question Paper – Overview Table

Particulars

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

Class 10

Subject

Hindi (Course A & Course B)

Type of Papers

Previous Year Question Papers + Answer Keys

Available Years

2022 to 2025(latest)

Paper Format

Section A (MCQs), Section B (Writing), Section C (Grammar), Section D (Literature)

Difficulty Level

Moderate to High (varies by year)

Medium

Hindi

Best Use

Exam practice, pattern understanding, improving writing skills

Where to Download

CBSE official website, academic portals

Ideal For

Students aiming for 90+ in Hindi

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A  Previous Year Question Paper -  Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A  Previous Year Question Papers help students understand the latest exam pattern and important question types. Practicing these papers boosts speed, accuracy, and confidence for scoring high in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A   Previous Year Question Paper 2025

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A  Previous Year Question Paper 2024

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A  Previous Year Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course  A Previous Year Question Paper 2022

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Previous Year Question Papers

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Previous Year Question Paper 2025

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Previous Year Question Paper 2024

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Previous Year Question Paper 2023

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Previous Year Question Paper 2022

How Sample Papers Are Useful for Students

  1. Understand the Latest Exam Pattern
     Sample papers follow the most recent CBSE pattern, helping students know the type of questions, marking scheme, and chapter-wise weightage.

  2. Improve Time Management
     Practising full-length sample papers teaches students how to manage time effectively during the actual exam.

  3. Boost Confidence
     Solving sample papers regularly reduces exam fear and increases confidence by making students familiar with the question style.

  4. Identify Strong and Weak Areas
     Students can assess their preparation level and find out which topics need more revision.

  5. Enhance Writing and Presentation Skills
     Repeated practice improves answer-writing skills, which is crucial for language subjects like Hindi and English.

  6. Reduce Last-Minute Stress
     With proper practice, students enter the exam hall more relaxed and better prepared.

Study Tips for Exams

Study Tip

How It Helps

Make a realistic study timetable

Builds consistency and helps manage time effectively.

Focus on completing the syllabus

Ensures strong foundation and avoids last-minute rush.

Prepare short notes

Useful for quick revision before exams.

Practice previous year & sample papers

Improves speed, accuracy, and understanding of exam pattern.

Revise regularly

Strengthens memory and reduces forgetting important topics.

Avoid multitasking

Increases concentration and understanding of a single topic.

Take breaks after 45–50 mins

Refreshes the mind and prevents fatigue.

Solve questions with a timer

Helps manage exam time and boosts writing speed.

Keep study area organized

Reduces distractions and improves focus.

Sleep well & stay hydrated

Keeps the mind active and improves retention.

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

