UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates & Key Instructions

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the link to download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 for the Preliminary Eligibility Test scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 contains the details such as the candidate's name, shift timings, exam date, venue, and candidate instructions. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the admit card and important information about the UP PET exam 2025.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 OUT

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 has been released by the UPSSSC on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the UPSSSC PET Exam can now download their registration number and Date of Birth. The admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.). Without the admit card and valid ID the entry of the candidate will be denied in the examination centre. Candidates should verify all details on the UP PET admit card, including name, exam centre, and timing, and report any discrepancies immediately to UPSSSC.