UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Exam Dates & Key Instructions

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Mohd Salman
Sep 1, 2025, 14:50 IST

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 released on August 1, 2025, 5 days before the exam on upsssc.gov.in. Candidates need their registration number & DOB to download it from the official website. The hall ticket will contain the details, such as the exam date, centre details, and instructions. Check here for steps to download from the official website. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the link to download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 for the Preliminary Eligibility Test scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 contains the details such as the candidate's name, shift timings, exam date, venue, and candidate instructions. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the admit card and important information about the UP PET exam 2025.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 OUT

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 has been released by the UPSSSC on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the UPSSSC PET Exam can now download their registration number and Date of Birth. The admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.). Without the admit card and valid ID the entry of the candidate will be denied in the examination centre. Candidates should verify all details on the UP PET admit card, including name, exam centre, and timing, and report any discrepancies immediately to UPSSSC.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Link Active

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 link is activated on the official website of UPSSSC. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their registration number and password. Candidates attempting the examination must carry their hall ticket along with the valid ID; those who do not carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below for the UP PET Admit Card 2025.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025

Active Link

How to Download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps below to download the UP PET Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the “Download PET Admit Card 2025” link under the Examination section.
  • Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, and the captcha code.
  • Click “Submit” to view your admit card.
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Overview

The UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 has been released on September 1, 2025 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The UP PET Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025 across the state. Check the table below for UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025

Conducting Authority

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Admit Card Release Date

1st September 2025

Exam Dates

6th & 7th September 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Questions

100 MCQs

Total Marks

100

Negative Marking

0.25 marks per wrong answer

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

Required Credentials

Registration Number & Date of Birth

