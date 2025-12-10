AP TET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks PDF

AP TET Cut Off 2025: The AP TET cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that are fixed by the exam authorities in advance. The official cut off marks for AP TET 2025 have been made public by the exam authorities. These marks are the minimum marks that the candidates must secure to be declared “TET-qualified.” The category-wise AP TET cut off marks are fixed and are declared by the authorities to help candidates align their preparation.

AP TET consists of two papers: Paper I for primary (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper II for upper primary (Classes 6 to 8). Candidates appearing for either paper need to ensure they meet or exceed the cut off to be eligible for the TET certificate.

AP TET Cut Off 2025 Marks

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh conducts the AP TET 2025 which is a state-level qualifying test for candidates seeking teaching eligibility for primary and upper-primary levels in Andhra Pradesh. The “cut off marks” in AP TET exam refers to the minimum qualifying marks which must be secured by a candidate to qualify and receive the TET certificate. By receiving the TET certificate, candidates become eligible to apply for teaching positions in schools across the state.