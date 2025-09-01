India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 Releasing or Not? Download GDS Merit List PDF at indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025: The India Post is expected to release the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 soon on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have filled out the Gradmin Dak Sevak (GDS) online application form and were not able to check their name on the earlier released merit list will be able to check their selection status in the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025.

India Post selects candidates purely on the basis of the merit list, which is being prepared by India Post on the basis of marks scored by candidates in class 10th, along with additional weightage for higher qualifications (if applicable). India Post does not conduct any written exam to shortlist eligible candidates.

India Post GDS 7th Merit List: Overview

India Post is releasing the list of selected candidates on a regular basis. To date, India Post has released 6 merit lists, and the 7th Merit list is expected soon. They are regularly releasing the circle-wise merit list of candidates selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in India Post. The 7th Merit List of India Post is expected to get released soon on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check the table below for the Indian Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 Overview.