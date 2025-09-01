IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 Releasing or Not? Download GDS Merit List PDF at indiapost.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Sep 1, 2025, 18:34 IST

The India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment will be released soon on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Selected candidates will be chosen based on Class 10 marks. Step by step process to download the merit list PDF is provided here

India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025
India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025

India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025: The India Post is expected to release the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 soon on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have filled out the Gradmin Dak Sevak (GDS) online application form and were not able to check their name on the earlier released merit list will be able to check their selection status in the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025.

India Post selects candidates purely on the basis of the merit list, which is being prepared by India Post on the basis of marks scored by candidates in class 10th, along with additional weightage for higher qualifications (if applicable). India Post does not conduct any written exam to shortlist eligible candidates.

India Post GDS 7th Merit List: Overview

India Post is releasing the list of selected candidates on a regular basis. To date, India Post has released 6 merit lists, and the 7th Merit list is expected soon. They are regularly releasing the circle-wise merit list of candidates selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in India Post. The 7th Merit List of India Post is expected to get released soon on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check the table below for the Indian Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 Overview.

Aspect

Details

Recruitment Authority

India Post (Department of Posts)

Post Name

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), 

Dak Sevak

Merit List Status

7th Merit List (Expected Soon)

Official Website

indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Selection Basis

Merit-based (Class 10 marks + additional weightage)

How to Check

Online via PDF download

Required Details

Registration Number, Roll Number, Name

Next Steps After Selection

Document Verification, Appointment Letter

How to Check the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025?

The India Post GDS Merit List 2025 will be released soon by India Post in the PDF format containing the names of candidates selected. Check the step-by-step instructions below to check the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025
Visit the Official Website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the name of the circle and then on the 7th Merit List
Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your name/roll number.
If your name appears, you have been provisionally selected.
Save the PDF for future reference.
Keep all documents ready for verification.

How Is the India Post Merit List Prepared?

The India Post GDS Merit List 2025 is being prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in the 10th class. Check the step-by-step process below for India Post Merit Procedure

  • Class 10 Marks (Minimum 10th Pass Required)
  • Additional Weightage for higher qualifications (12th, Graduation)
  • No Written Exam, purely based on academic scores

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News