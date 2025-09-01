India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 Releasing or Not? Download GDS Merit List PDF at indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025: The India Post is expected to release the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 soon on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who have filled out the Gradmin Dak Sevak (GDS) online application form and were not able to check their name on the earlier released merit list will be able to check their selection status in the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025.
India Post selects candidates purely on the basis of the merit list, which is being prepared by India Post on the basis of marks scored by candidates in class 10th, along with additional weightage for higher qualifications (if applicable). India Post does not conduct any written exam to shortlist eligible candidates.
India Post GDS 7th Merit List: Overview
India Post is releasing the list of selected candidates on a regular basis. To date, India Post has released 6 merit lists, and the 7th Merit list is expected soon. They are regularly releasing the circle-wise merit list of candidates selected for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in India Post. The 7th Merit List of India Post is expected to get released soon on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check the table below for the Indian Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025 Overview.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
India Post (Department of Posts)
|
Post Name
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
Branch Postmaster (BPM)
Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM),
Dak Sevak
|
Merit List Status
|
7th Merit List (Expected Soon)
|
Official Website
|
indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
|
Selection Basis
|
Merit-based (Class 10 marks + additional weightage)
|
How to Check
|
Online via PDF download
|
Required Details
|
Registration Number, Roll Number, Name
|
Next Steps After Selection
|
Document Verification, Appointment Letter
How to Check the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025?
The India Post GDS Merit List 2025 will be released soon by India Post in the PDF format containing the names of candidates selected. Check the step-by-step instructions below to check the India Post GDS 7th Merit List 2025
Visit the Official Website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the name of the circle and then on the 7th Merit List
Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your name/roll number.
If your name appears, you have been provisionally selected.
Save the PDF for future reference.
Keep all documents ready for verification.
How Is the India Post Merit List Prepared?
The India Post GDS Merit List 2025 is being prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in the 10th class. Check the step-by-step process below for India Post Merit Procedure
- Class 10 Marks (Minimum 10th Pass Required)
- Additional Weightage for higher qualifications (12th, Graduation)
- No Written Exam, purely based on academic scores
