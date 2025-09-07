School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Tomorrow Against EC’s Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
PM Modi Attends Sansad Karyashala in New Delhi
PIB Fact Check: AI-Generated Video Falsely Quotes General Upendra Dwivedi
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Felicitates Indian Team at 18th IESO, China
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on Birth Anniversary
Relief operations continue in Punjab, J&K & Himachal Pradesh even as flood situation subsides
IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat and West Rajasthan
Sundays on Cycle become a movement in the country: Mansukh Mandaviya
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina’s “Banned” Awami League Stages Defiant Protest March Near Parliament
Undersea Cable Failures in Red Sea Disrupt Internet Across South Asia
Norwegians Vote in First Round of Tight Parliamentary Election
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns After Election Defeat
Iran, IAEA Nearing Nuclear Oversight Agreement: FM Araghchi
Ukraine Strikes Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Region
Thailand: Anutin Charnvirakul takes office as new PM of the country
Level-IV typhoon warning issued in China
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Central Zone Enter Duleep Trophy Final on First-Innings Lead Against West Zone
Japan Clinches 5th Place With 6-1 Win Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Hockey
India Wins Historic Men’s Compound Archery Gold at World Championships
India to host 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships from Oct 11
US Open Final: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Set for Blockbuster Title Clash in New York
Nikhat Zareen wins opening round in women’s 51kg weight category at World Championships
US Open tennis: Aryna Sabalenka retains women’s singles title
India thrash China 7-0 to reach final of Asia Cup hockey in Rajgir
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
GST Council Rationalises Rates: MSMEs, E-Commerce, and Logistics to Benefit From Lower Taxes
Next Gen GST will benefit agriculture sector and farmers: Shivraj Singh
New GST Will Boost Consumption, Won’t Affect Capital Expenditure: FM Sitharaman
GST Rationalisation: Tax on Daily Essentials Reduced to 5% or Exempt, Easing Household Burden
FTCCI Hails GST Rate Rationalisation as Landmark Step, Cites Boost to Construction and Agriculture
Sensex, Nifty Down in Afternoon Session; Auto Sector Outperforms
Thought of the Day
"In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity." - Albert Einstein
Meaning: This thought reminds us that challenges and problems are not just roadblocks, but hidden chances for growth and progress. When we face a difficult situation, it forces us to think creatively, develop new skills, and find innovative solutions. The very struggle can lead to a breakthrough or a new path we might not have discovered otherwise. It encourages us to approach every problem not with dread, but with a curious mind, looking for the valuable lessons and opportunities that lie within it.
