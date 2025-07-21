Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIBE 20 (XX) Exam 2025: Notification Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Expected Date and Time

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 is going to be released soon by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on its official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Law graduates who wish to practice law in India must clear this certification exam to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP). The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode with 100 multiple-choice questions.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 10:48 IST
AIBE 20 (XX) Exam 2025
AIBE 20 (XX) Exam 2025
AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 will be released soon by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is an important test for law students in India. It is like a certificate exam, organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI). If someone wants to become a lawyer and work in India after finishing their law studies, they must pass the AIBE 20 Exam in 2025.

Many law students are waiting for the official AIBE 20 Notification 2025 to be released. According to news reports, the notice can be announced any day now. This notification will have all the main details like when to register, AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025, and when students will get their Certificate of Practice (CoP).

All students who have finished their law degree and have registered with their State Bar Council can apply for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025. 

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025: Key Highlights

Candidates who wish to appear for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025 can check the key highlights in the table below:

Events

Details

Name of the Exam

All India Bar Examination

Short Name

AIBE XX (20)

Exam Year

2025

Conducting Body

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Examination Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper Based)

Type of Examination

Certification Based

Frequency of Exam

Once a Year

Purpose of Exam

To allow law graduates to practice law in India

Eligibility Criteria

Law graduates enrolled with State Bar Councils

Duration

3 hours

Certificate Awarded

Certificate of Practice (CoP)

Application Mode

Online

Total Questions 

100

Question types

MCQs

Registration Dates

To be announced soon

AIBE 20 Exam Date

To be notified in official notice

Official Website

allindiabarexamination.com

Steps to Check AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Look for the link that says “AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025” or “AIBE XX Notification 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on that AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 link.

Step 4: A new page will open showing the exam date and other important details.

Step 5: Read the information carefully and note down the AIBE 20 Exam Date.

Step 6: You can also download the notice or take a printout to keep it safe for later.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

Latest Education News