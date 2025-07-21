AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 will be released soon by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is an important test for law students in India. It is like a certificate exam, organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI). If someone wants to become a lawyer and work in India after finishing their law studies, they must pass the AIBE 20 Exam in 2025.

Many law students are waiting for the official AIBE 20 Notification 2025 to be released. According to news reports, the notice can be announced any day now. This notification will have all the main details like when to register, AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025, and when students will get their Certificate of Practice (CoP).

All students who have finished their law degree and have registered with their State Bar Council can apply for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025.