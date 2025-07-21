AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 will be released soon by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is an important test for law students in India. It is like a certificate exam, organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI). If someone wants to become a lawyer and work in India after finishing their law studies, they must pass the AIBE 20 Exam in 2025.
Many law students are waiting for the official AIBE 20 Notification 2025 to be released. According to news reports, the notice can be announced any day now. This notification will have all the main details like when to register, AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025, and when students will get their Certificate of Practice (CoP).
All students who have finished their law degree and have registered with their State Bar Council can apply for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025.
AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates who wish to appear for the AIBE 20 Exam 2025 can check the key highlights in the table below:
|
Events
|
Details
|
Name of the Exam
|
All India Bar Examination
|
Short Name
|
AIBE XX (20)
|
Exam Year
|
2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Examination Mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper Based)
|
Type of Examination
|
Certification Based
|
Frequency of Exam
|
Once a Year
|
Purpose of Exam
|
To allow law graduates to practice law in India
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Law graduates enrolled with State Bar Councils
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Certificate Awarded
|
Certificate of Practice (CoP)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Question types
|
MCQs
|
Registration Dates
|
To be announced soon
|
AIBE 20 Exam Date
|
To be notified in official notice
|
Official Website
|
allindiabarexamination.com
Related Stories
Steps to Check AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025
Step 1: Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
Step 2: Look for the link that says “AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025” or “AIBE XX Notification 2025” on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on that AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 link.
Step 4: A new page will open showing the exam date and other important details.
Step 5: Read the information carefully and note down the AIBE 20 Exam Date.
Step 6: You can also download the notice or take a printout to keep it safe for later.
Also read: Six New Eklavya Schools to Be Established in Mizoram to Reach Tribal Students
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation